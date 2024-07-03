Current Red Wing Brad Lord, Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced today that RHP BRAD LORD, formerly with the Harrisburg Senators and now with the Rochester Red Wings, has been named the Eastern League's Pitcher of the Month for June. This recognition comes in light of Lord's outstanding performance throughout the month, which showcased his prowess on the mound.

During June, Lord posted a 3-0 record with an impressive 0.69 ERA across four starts for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators of the Eastern League. He demonstrated exceptional command, allowing just two earned runs on 14 hits and seven walks over 26.0 innings pitched. He also held opposing batters to a mere .159 batting average, second-best among Eastern League starting pitchers with at least 10.0 innings pitched.

The Tallahassee native was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week during the week of June 10-16 for his performance against the Bowie Baysox (BAL). Lord pitched 7.0 innings without allowing a hit or a walk and racked up 10 strikeouts.

Following his stellar performance with Harrisburg on June 20, Brad Lord was called up to the Red Wings for his Triple-A debut. In his first start with Rochester on June 23 against the Syracuse Mets, Lord continued to exhibit his talent, pitching 5.0 innings and conceding only two runs while striking out four batters with no walks.

Originally selected by the Washington Nationals in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft from the University of South Florida, Brad Lord has swiftly risen through the ranks and leads all Nationals Minor League pitchers with a 1.82 ERA across three levels this season.

The Red Wings return home tomorrow, July 4 through July 6, as they take on Thruway Rival, the Buffalo Bisons.

International League Stories from July 3, 2024

