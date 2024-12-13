Wolves Outlast Stars in Overtime

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were outlasted by the Chicago Wolves 5-4 in overtime after five lead changes on the Stars' annual Teddy Bear Toss night on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The first period saw Teddy Bears fly as Matej Blümel put the Stars on the board first with a shot from the hash marks and in on the low-blocker side. Juha Jaaska converted on the power play for the Wolves and tie the game at 1-1. Less than two minutes later Domenick Fensore fired a shot from the point on the stick-side through traffic and in past Magnus Hellberg. The Stars entered the first intermission trailing 2-1.

The Stars evened the contest early in the second frame on the power play. Emilio Pettersen skated in low behind the Chicago net and found Justin Hryckowian out front who shoveled the puck in for the goal. Hryckowian tallied another goal for the Stars minutes later as he ripped a shot from the top of the left circle that beat Martin high on the glove side and gave the Stars 3-2 lead. Justin Robidas tied it back up for the Wolves with a deflection on a shot from defenseman Joakim Ryan 14:19 into the second frame. Blümel answered with his second of the night just over a minute later to regain the lead for Texas at 4-3.

The final period saw Chicago tie the game 4:22 into the frame thanks to a Josiah Slavin goal off a deflection in front of Hellberg to make it 4-4. Sixty minutes were not enough to decide this one as the teams headed to overtime at the end of regulation.

Ultimately, Robidas son of former long-time Dallas Star Stéphane Robidas, played the role of hero for the Wolves as two minutes into overtime he buried the overtime game-winning goal for the 5-4 victory.

Hellberg stopped 25 of 30 in the overtime loss. Martin grabbed the win for the Wolves after stopping 20 of 24 he faced.

