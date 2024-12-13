Bojangles Game Preview: December 13 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers have a busy weekend on deck, starting with a rematch against the Penguins on Friday before moving onto a date with the defending champs on Saturday.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 11-6-1-2 (5th Atlantic)

WBS - 13-6-1-0 (2nd Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 35.0% (1st) / 83.5% (t-11th)

WBS - 22.7% (2nd) / 82.4% (t-14th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.85 GF/Game (2nd) / 3.05 GA/Game (t-17th)

WBS - 3.45 GF/Game (t-7th) / 2.90 GA/Game (t-13th)

Head-To-Head

1-1-0-0

THE STORYLINES

GRUDGE MATCH

Friday's tilt against the Penguins is a rematch between two teams that locked into a wild contest on Wednesday. After carrying a 2-1 lead into the final frame, the Checkers surrendered four straight goals over a five-minute stretch to fall into a substantial hole. The visitors started to claw their way out though, scoring twice in the final three minutes of regulation to narrow the gap to one, but a full-ice empty netter from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton sealed the win for the home team.

Each side has earned a win thus far in the season series and both meetings were high scoring - the Checkers won the first contest by a score of 7-6.

BUMPY ROAD

Wednesday's loss in Wilkes-Barre continued the Checkers' tough trend on the road. The team is 1-3-1-2 over its last seven road games - a run that comes after starting the year with three straight wins away from home.

CAP IS BACK

After being forced out for 15 games due to injury, Zac Dalpe has returned to the lineup and immediately injected some offense into the group. The Checkers captain has potted three points in the last three games - including notching a goal and an assist in Wednesday's loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

THE INFO

This weekend's games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

Additionally, Mellow Mushroom in Uptown is the official road game destination, as they will be showing every road game throughout the season!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.