Game Preview: Condors at Marlies, 1 p.m.

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







GAME PREVIEW: Condors @ Marlies, 1 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (7-10-3, 17pts) @ TORONTO (12-3-5, 29pts), 1 p.m. PT

The Condors look for the first win of the road trip with their first-ever matchup with the Marlies.

CONDORS @ MARLIES

Puck drop: 1:00 p.m. PT

Coca-Cola Coliseum; Toronto, Ontario, Canada

BROADCAST DETAILS

AHLTV ON FLOHOCKEY (CLICK HERE)

AM 800 FOX SPORTS RADIO / IHEART RADIO (CLICK HERE)

DOWNLOAD THE APP

Click here to download and be sure to vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game

GAME NOTES

Download today's game notes (coming Saturday AM)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors head to Toronto for a two-game set against the North Division's Toronto Marlies. The teams will meet in Bakersfield twice later on this season.

LOOKING BACK

For the second straight game, Bakersfield failed to gain a point in a game it led in the third period. Phil Kemp gave the Condors a 3-2 lead at 9:03 of the final frame, but the Ontario Reign scored three times in the final 10:57 for a 5-3 victory.

PHILLING IT UP

Phil Kemp has goals in back-to-back games and three on the season. His career high is six set during the 2022-23 season. Currently, the Greenwich, Connecticut native has a career best 13.2% shooting percentage.

CAM CLIPS 300

Cam Dineen is expected to play in his 300th AHL game today. He has amassed 133 points (26g-107a) over that stretch, split between Bakersfield and Tucson.

GO EAST, YOUNG MAN

Today marks the Condors first-ever meeting with an AHL Eastern Conference opponent. The last time the Oilers and Maple Leafs AHL affiliates met was on March 25, 2015 when Toronto beat Oklahoma City, 3-2.

Bakersfield's only other trip to the eastern time zone in the AHL era came in March of 2017 when the team swept a two-game set in Charlotte. The Checkers were members of the Western Conference at that time however.

SIX RETURNING TO 'THE SIX"

Six members of the Condors hail from Ontario. Drake Caggiula (Pickering), Connor Corcoran (Beeton), Daniel D'Amato (Vaughan), and Cameron Wright (Newmarket) all hail from Toronto suburbs. Josh Brown (London) and Seth Griffith (Wallaceburg) hail from the southern portion of the province.

Griffith had 44 points (10g-34a) in 38 games with the Marlies in 2016-17. Connor Carrick had three points (1g-2a) in five games with the Marlies in 2015-16 and spent parts of three seasons (2015-18) with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

WELCOME TO THE TEAM

Jacob Perreault scored in his team debut on Sunday after being acquired last Friday. Perreault had 18 points (7g-11a) in 31 games with San Diego last season.

WE NOAH GUY

Noah Philp registered his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and assist on Sunday. He has three points (2g-1a) on the road trip and has 11 points (6g-5a) in 17 games on the season. He leads the team at +6.

OLLIE! OLLIE!

Olivier Rodrigue is 12th among AHL netminders with a .918 save percentage. He has finished inside the top 10 in each of the past two seasons.

TOUGH TEST IN TORONTO

In addition to having the AHL's second best points percentage (.725%), the Marlies are the second-best defensive group in the league, allowing just 2.50 goals per contest. Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov boasts an 8-0-1 record with a 1.84 GAA and a .929 save percentage. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Leafs. Alex Steeves has 13 goals in 13 games up front for Toronto.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield and Toronto play the backend of the weekend set at 1 p.m. PT on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.