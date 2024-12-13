Game Preview: Condors at Marlies, 1 p.m.
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
GAME PREVIEW: Condors @ Marlies, 1 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD (7-10-3, 17pts) @ TORONTO (12-3-5, 29pts), 1 p.m. PT
The Condors look for the first win of the road trip with their first-ever matchup with the Marlies.
CONDORS @ MARLIES
Puck drop: 1:00 p.m. PT
Coca-Cola Coliseum; Toronto, Ontario, Canada
BROADCAST DETAILS
AHLTV ON FLOHOCKEY (CLICK HERE)
AM 800 FOX SPORTS RADIO / IHEART RADIO (CLICK HERE)
DOWNLOAD THE APP
Click here to download and be sure to vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game
GAME NOTES
Download today's game notes (coming Saturday AM)
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors head to Toronto for a two-game set against the North Division's Toronto Marlies. The teams will meet in Bakersfield twice later on this season.
LOOKING BACK
For the second straight game, Bakersfield failed to gain a point in a game it led in the third period. Phil Kemp gave the Condors a 3-2 lead at 9:03 of the final frame, but the Ontario Reign scored three times in the final 10:57 for a 5-3 victory.
PHILLING IT UP
Phil Kemp has goals in back-to-back games and three on the season. His career high is six set during the 2022-23 season. Currently, the Greenwich, Connecticut native has a career best 13.2% shooting percentage.
CAM CLIPS 300
Cam Dineen is expected to play in his 300th AHL game today. He has amassed 133 points (26g-107a) over that stretch, split between Bakersfield and Tucson.
GO EAST, YOUNG MAN
Today marks the Condors first-ever meeting with an AHL Eastern Conference opponent. The last time the Oilers and Maple Leafs AHL affiliates met was on March 25, 2015 when Toronto beat Oklahoma City, 3-2.
Bakersfield's only other trip to the eastern time zone in the AHL era came in March of 2017 when the team swept a two-game set in Charlotte. The Checkers were members of the Western Conference at that time however.
SIX RETURNING TO 'THE SIX"
Six members of the Condors hail from Ontario. Drake Caggiula (Pickering), Connor Corcoran (Beeton), Daniel D'Amato (Vaughan), and Cameron Wright (Newmarket) all hail from Toronto suburbs. Josh Brown (London) and Seth Griffith (Wallaceburg) hail from the southern portion of the province.
Griffith had 44 points (10g-34a) in 38 games with the Marlies in 2016-17. Connor Carrick had three points (1g-2a) in five games with the Marlies in 2015-16 and spent parts of three seasons (2015-18) with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
WELCOME TO THE TEAM
Jacob Perreault scored in his team debut on Sunday after being acquired last Friday. Perreault had 18 points (7g-11a) in 31 games with San Diego last season.
WE NOAH GUY
Noah Philp registered his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and assist on Sunday. He has three points (2g-1a) on the road trip and has 11 points (6g-5a) in 17 games on the season. He leads the team at +6.
OLLIE! OLLIE!
Olivier Rodrigue is 12th among AHL netminders with a .918 save percentage. He has finished inside the top 10 in each of the past two seasons.
TOUGH TEST IN TORONTO
In addition to having the AHL's second best points percentage (.725%), the Marlies are the second-best defensive group in the league, allowing just 2.50 goals per contest. Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov boasts an 8-0-1 record with a 1.84 GAA and a .929 save percentage. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Leafs. Alex Steeves has 13 goals in 13 games up front for Toronto.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield and Toronto play the backend of the weekend set at 1 p.m. PT on Sunday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Griffins Grounded by Eagles, 2-4 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Have Wild Seeing Red - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan's Three-Point Night Leads Colorado to 4-2 Win Over Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Outlast Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Amerks Roll To 7-4 Win Over Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Bears Complete Late Comeback for 2-1 OT Win Against Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Drops 4-2 Road Decision to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Shoot Down Stars 5-4 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Sens Can't Wrestle Points Away from Amerks on Teddy Bear Toss Night and Fall 7-4 - Belleville Senators
- Bruins Take Down Islanders, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Take Revenge Against The Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Marlies, 1 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Checkers Take Revenge With A 4-0 Shutout Over The Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Blanked by Charlotte, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Downed by Bears, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- First Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Jack Campbell Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Are Turning the Corner as Home-Heavy December Continues - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rangers Recall Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tickets Flying for Belleville Bulls Tribute Night Presented by Mackay Insurance, Under 150 Remaining - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Andre Lee - Ontario Reign
- Give Back this Holiday Season with the Abbotsford Canucks at Their 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Gemel Smith to PTO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Brendan Less to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Ertel Recalled from Idaho, Arcuri Reassigned to Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Checkers Assign Cooper Black to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Recall Frank Nazar - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 13 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #21 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Development Permit Approved for Scotia Place - Calgary Wranglers
- Poturalski's Heroics Lift Cuda Past Firebirds in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.