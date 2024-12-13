Bridgeport Islanders Sign Gemel Smith to PTO

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed Gemel Smith to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

Smith, 30, recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games on a professional tryout contract with the Syracuse Crunch to begin the season. The veteran forward has 238 points (100 goals, 138 assists) in 363 career AHL games with the Crunch, Henderson Silver Knights, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins, and Texas Stars.

A Toronto native, Smith spent last season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), collecting 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 35 games between Dinamo Minsk and Kunlun Red Star. He also has 91 NHL games to his credit with the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and Dallas Stars. He recorded 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) over parts of six seasons in the NHL.

Smith was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (#104 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Providence Bruins in a 7:05 p.m. rematch tonight at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

