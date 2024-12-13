LA Kings Recall Andre Lee
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced the recall of forward Andre Lee from the Ontario Reign's AHL roster Friday.
Lee, 24, has played 16 NHL games with the Kings this season, earning two assists. With Ontario, the forward has suited up for four contests, scoring two points with a goal and an assist.
The Karlstad, Sweden native has played in parts of four seasons with Ontario, scoring 26 points in 109 career games on 15 goals and 11 assists. A year ago, Lee set AHL career-highs in goals (8), assists (5) and points (13) while appearing in 36 contests.
The Reign are back on home ice Sunday afternoon for a battle against the San Jose Barracuda at 5 p.m. The game will feature a unique promotion, as the team will be playing with a rebranded name and look as the Ontario Rain.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
