Ertel Recalled from Idaho, Arcuri Reassigned to Steelheads

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Justin Ertel has been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and forward Francesco Arcuri has been reassigned from Texas to Idaho.

Ertel, 21, joins Texas after starting his rookie season with the Steelheads. The 6-foot-2 winger has eight points (4-4=8) in 21 games with Idaho and scored his first pro goal in his pro debut Oct. 18 against the Utah Grizzlies. Ertel's first game with Texas will be his AHL debut.

The Kitchener, Ontario native was drafted by Dallas in the third round (79th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Arcuri, 21, heads to Idaho after skating in three games for Texas so far this season. The forward made his pro debut with Texas last season on Oct. 12, 2023 against Tucson, before spending the rest of his rookie season with the Steelheads. Arcuri finished the 2023-24 campaign with 46 points (25-21=46) in 64 ECHL games and added two points (1-1=2) in four Kelly Cup playoff games.

The Toronto, Ontario native was drafted by Dallas in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Stars host the Chicago Wolves tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the first of a four-game homestand at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

