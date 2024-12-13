Checkers Assign Cooper Black to Savannah

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Cooper Black is headed to Savannah, as the Checkers have assigned the netminder to their ECHL affiliate.

Black, 23, is 2-1-1 with a 1.73 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage through four games with Charlotte this season. The rookie netminder has also appeared in one game for the Ghost Pirates thus far and earned the victory.

The Checkers are in the midst of a road trip that rolls on tonight in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before heading to Hershey on Saturday.

