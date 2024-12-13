Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m.

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Syracuse, NY) - The Hershey Bears make their final visit of the regular season to Upstate Medical University Arena, where they will face the Syracuse Crunch tonight. Hershey is 1-0-0-0 this season against the Crunch after picking up a 5-4 shootout win at Syracuse on Nov. 23.

Hershey Bears (17-6-3-0) at Syracuse Crunch (9-8-3-3)

Dec. 13, 2024 | 7 p.m. | Upstate Medical University Arena

Referees: Casey Terreri (75), Brendan Schreider (20)

Linespersons: Devon Gale (97), Antoine Bujold-Roux (20)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey faced the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday, but Wolf Pack forward Jake Leschyshyn's two power-play goals and Dylan Garand's 31 saves dealt the Bears a 3-0 shutout loss. The Crunch were also on the road Wednesday night, suffering a 2-1 defeat at Belleville. Jesse Ylonen scored 1:29 into the second period to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead, but the Senators responded with goals from Donovan Sebrango and Stephen Halliday to lift the Senators to the win.

GETTING BACK ON TRACK:

The Bears will look to get back in the win column tonight after suffering their first regulation road loss this season on Wednesday against Hartford, snapping a franchise-record 12-game road point streak (10-0-2-0). Hershey is 55-18-5-7 (.718) as a road club since Todd Nelson took over as bench boss prior to the 2022-23 season.

STEVENSON STABILIZING:

After going 2-2-1 in his first five outings with a 3.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .867, goaltender Clay Stevenson has posted an impressive 1-0-1 record with a 1.95 goals-against average and save percentage of .918. The third-year pro is expected to get the start tonight against Syracuse for his second career appearance against the Crunch; Stevenson's previous outing against Syracuse came on March 16, 2025, making 15 saves in a 4-1 win.

MANAGING MIKE:

Entering Wednesday's game against Hartford, Mike Sgarbossa was carrying a team-high six-game point streak (0g, 9a). The forward has been held off the scoresheet only five total times this season; the forward has followed up those performances with a combined five points (1g, 4a) in the next game, while the team has gone 2-1-1.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears have scored an average of 3.50 goals per game through 26 contests, the sixth-best mark in the AHL...Hershey leads the Eastern Conference with 12 wins when leading after two periods...The Bears own a league-leading 11 wins in games decided by one goal; last season the club set a franchise record with 24 victories earned by a single goal...Syracuse netminder Brandon Halverson ranks fifth in goals-against average at 1.88 and is tied for third in save percentage at .930, while defenseman Derrick Pouliot is tied for second in scoring among defensemen with 20 points (5g, 15a).

ON THIS DATE:

Dec. 13, 1942 - Bears skater Frank Daley knocked in a rebound goal past Buffalo Bisons goaltender Gordon Bell at 16:03 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3, and the Bears and Bisons skated to an overtime tie. The draw extended Hershey's unbeaten streak to 15 games (11-0-4), a mark that stands to this day.

