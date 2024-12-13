Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Brendan Less to PTO

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Brendan Less to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Less, 26, has skated in 13 games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season tallying one goal and five assists along with a plus-9 rating. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound blueliner has played in 85 career ECHL games with the Thunder, Iowa Heartlanders and Worcester Railers since 2021 earning 24 points (3g, 21a).

Prior to his professional career, the Kinnelon, NJ native skated in 125 career ECAC games posting 35 points (6g, 30a). He played with Dartmouth University from 2017 to 2020 before finishing his collegiate career with Quinnipiac University during the 2021-22 season.

American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

