Give Back this Holiday Season with the Abbotsford Canucks at Their 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are gearing up for this year's highly anticipated Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Save-On-Foods, taking place on December 14 against the Manitoba Moose. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to the game and join the heartwarming tradition of tossing their teddies onto the ice after Abbotsford scores their first goal.

All teddy bears and stuffed animals tossed onto the ice after the team's first goal will be donated to the Archway Christmas Bureau, to support local families in need this holiday season.

To complement the cuddly teddies, we encourage fans to come dressed in their coziest pyjamas and enjoy a fun, festive evening with us!

What to expect on this cozy evening:

Visit the Archway Christmas Bureau at the Community Corner at Section 116 to learn more about their impactful work and how you can get involved.

Fans can purchase teddy bears and stuffed animals at Section 101, with partial proceeds benefiting the local Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Committee.

Visit Save-On-Foods at Section 101 and take a spin at the prize wheel for your chance to win great prizes!

The rest of the 2024.25 Abbotsford Canucks' Community & Fan Engagement Nights schedule will consist of the following nights:

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Save-On-Foods: December 14 vs Manitoba Moose

Ugly Christmas Sweater Night: December 21 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Vancouver Canucks Night: January 11 vs Henderson Silver Knights

Flaunt Your Flannel, presented by Lordco: January 18 vs San Jose Barracuda

Lunar New Year: February 1 vs Calgary Wranglers

Country Night: February 15 vs Colorado Eagles

Family Day, presented by FortisBC: February 17 vs Colorado Eagles

Top Dogs Night: March 8 vs San Jose Barracuda

St. Paddy's Night: March 15 vs Calgary Wranglers

'80s Night, presented by UFV: April 5 vs Laval Rocket

Fan Appreciation, presented by Traveland RV: April 12 vs Calgary Wranglers 

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.