Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-15-2-2) face the Providence Bruins (12-10-2-0) for the third consecutive game, stopping by Amica Mutual Pavilion for a 7:05 p.m. faceoff tonight. The Islanders are looking for their first win of December and hoping to snap a six-game slide (0-5-1-0) that includes back-to-back losses to the Bruins. Last time out, Justin Gill scored his first AHL goal to give Bridgeport an early lead on Wednesday, but Providence answered with a four-goal second period en route to a 4-2 final at Total Mortgage Arena. Brian Pinho also recorded his team-leading 13th goal of the season and Chris Terry earned his team-best 21st point and 18th assist.

Tonight is the sixth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the third of six in Rhode Island. Providence has won each of the first five meetings in regulation, including twice at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Nov. 8th (3-2) and this past Saturday (6-3).

The Bruins have won four straight games for the first time this season, tied with Springfield for the longest active winning streak in the Atlantic Division. It's propelled Providence into third place in the division. Part of the reason that the Bruins are heating up is their offense has come to life, scoring at least four goals in three straight games. Matt Poitras, who played 14 games with the Boston Bruins to begin the season, has scored a goal in four consecutive games, while Vinni Lettieri had two assists against the Islanders on Wednesday and extended his point streak to five games (1g, 7a). Lettieri leads Providence with 23 points (10g, 13a) in 24 games, which shares ninth in the AHL's scoring race. Goalie Mike DiPietro (8-4-2) made 31 saves on Wednesday to improve to 4-0-0 against Bridgeport this season. His 2.20 goals-against-average ranks seventh among all AHL netminders.

Alex Jefferies collected one assist on Wednesday and is riding a career-high five-game point streak entering the weekend. He has seven points (2g, 5a) in his last five games and 16 points (5g, 11a) in 20 games this season, ranking third on the team behind Brian Pinho and Chris Terry. Jefferies ranks 10th among all AHL rookies in scoring. The 23-year-old has five points in six career games against the Bruins (1g, 4a).

Chris Terry carries a four-game point streak into the weekend after directly setting up Brian Pinho's third-period goal on Wednesday. It was Terry's sixth point in the last four games (2g, 4a) and his 18th assist of the season, tied for third among all AHL players. In addition, Terry collected his 100th career assist with Bridgeport, tying him for fourth place on team's all-time with former captain Aaron Ness. The Brampton, Ont. native sits 10 assists behind Rob Collins (2003-06) for third place.

Brian Pinho has lit the lamp in back-to-back games for the first time since posting a career-long six-game goal streak from Oct. 20th - Nov. 6th... His 13 goals this season share fourth most in the AHL and he continues to lead the league with three shorthanded goals... The Islanders have had a player score his first AHL goal in back-to-back games, including Marshall Warren's first pro goal in Providence last Saturday... Calle Odelius is still looking for his first in the AHL... Bridgeport's penalty kill was not tested on Wednesday, just the second time this season that's happened... Four of the Islanders' five wins this season have come on the road.

New York Islanders (12-12-7): Last: 5-4 W vs. Chicago, last night -- Next: Sunday at Chicago, 3 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (9-13-1-1): Last: 5-2 L vs. Reading, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. Trois Rivières, 7:05 p.m. ET

