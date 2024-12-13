Crunch Downed by Bears, 2-1, in Overtime

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch's Gabriel Dumont and Hershey Bears' Vincent Iorio on the ice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Hershey Bears, 2-1, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch picked up one standings point as they move to 9-8-4-3 on the season and 0-0-1-1 in the four-game season series against the Bears.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins turned aside 23-of-25 shots, while Clay Stevenson earned the win stopping 24-of-25 in net for the Bears. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.

The Crunch opened scoring just 3:20 into the game. Gabriel Dumont skated the puck down the left wing before dishing a feed back to the face off dot for Jesse Ylonen to send in with a backhander.

Syracuse maintained their one-goal lead until Hershey tied it to force overtime with a late third period power- play goal. Mike Sgarbossa set up Ethen Frank for a one-timer from the left circle with 1:40 remaining in the game.

Bogdan Trineyev scored the game-winner for the Bears 1:35 into the extra frame.

The Crunch host the Utica Comets for the 14th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss tomorrow night.

Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont returned from injury and played in his first game since March 6 tonight...The Crunch have played a league-leading 10 overtime games this season.

