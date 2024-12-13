Bruins Take Down Islanders, 5-3
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-16-2-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, could not recover from allowing four goals in the first period on Friday, and suffered a 5-3 loss to the Providence Bruins (13-10-2-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Marc Gatcomb, Brian Pinho, and Alex Jefferies each found the back of the net, but the Islanders fell for a seventh consecutive game (0-6-1-0) and third straight on the road (0-2-1-0). Henrik Tikkanen (0-3-0) made 28 saves.
Jefferies extended his point streak to a career-long six games (three goals, five assists) and Pinho scored a goal for the third straight contest. Cole Bardreau had a team-high two points with two assists.
Matt Poitras beat Tikkanen on a rebound near the crease just 1:38 into the contest to put the Bruins ahead 1-0, a lead they would not surrender. It marked the fifth consecutive game with a goal for the 20-year-old Poitras, who sparked a four-goal first period for Providence. Fabian Lysell made it 2-0 just 2:33 later before Mason Millman and Patrick Brown (PP) added goals in the final minutes.
Wedged in between those tallies was Gatcomb's eighth goal of the season for the Islanders, which came 10:01 into the contest. Gatcomb drove to the net as Liam Foudy quickly carried the puck over the Bruins' line before firing a shot off the pads of goaltender Brandon Bussi (5-6-0). Gatcomb stuffed home the rebound from the doorstep.
Pinho cut the deficit to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 4:11 of the second period, his third goal in as many games and his team-leading 14th of the season. It was also his team-best fourth goal on the man advantage, which came on a rebound between the circles after Calle Odelius failed to get a shot through traffic from the point. Pinho's 14 goals are tied for fourth in the AHL.
Max Jones skated to the net and tapped home John Farinacci's remarkable pass from the right wing to make it 5-2 just 1:04 into the third. It remained that way for most of a chippy period until Jefferies took Bardreau's pass from the left point, darted to the slot, and blew a wrist shot past Bussi's glove for his sixth goal of the season at 13:22. Marshall Warren was credited with the secondary assist.
Rick Kowalsky pulled Tikkanen for the extra attacker in the dying minutes of regulation, and the Islanders outshot the Bruins in the third period 16-11, but Bridgeport came up short for the sixth straight meeting.
The Islanders went 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport led in shots, 35-33. Two of those came from Gemel Smith, who made his Islanders debut after signing a PTO earlier in the day.
Next Time Out: The Islanders host Montreal's affiliate, the Laval Rocket, on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. It's the annual 'Holiday Hockey' game presented by Coca-Cola. Fans are encouraged to participate in a pre-game toy drive to benefit the Yale New Haven Health Toy Closet Program, and anyone who donates at least one (1) item will receive a free ticket to the Jan. 15th game. Santa Claus will be in attendance, and inflatable games and face painting will be offered for kids in the Total Mortgage Arena atrium. Doors open at 2 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Griffins Grounded by Eagles, 2-4 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Have Wild Seeing Red - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan's Three-Point Night Leads Colorado to 4-2 Win Over Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Outlast Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Amerks Roll To 7-4 Win Over Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Bears Complete Late Comeback for 2-1 OT Win Against Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Drops 4-2 Road Decision to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Shoot Down Stars 5-4 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Sens Can't Wrestle Points Away from Amerks on Teddy Bear Toss Night and Fall 7-4 - Belleville Senators
- Bruins Take Down Islanders, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Take Revenge Against The Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Marlies, 1 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Checkers Take Revenge With A 4-0 Shutout Over The Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Blanked by Charlotte, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Downed by Bears, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- First Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Jack Campbell Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Are Turning the Corner as Home-Heavy December Continues - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rangers Recall Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tickets Flying for Belleville Bulls Tribute Night Presented by Mackay Insurance, Under 150 Remaining - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Andre Lee - Ontario Reign
- Give Back this Holiday Season with the Abbotsford Canucks at Their 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Gemel Smith to PTO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Brendan Less to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Ertel Recalled from Idaho, Arcuri Reassigned to Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Checkers Assign Cooper Black to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Recall Frank Nazar - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 13 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #21 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Development Permit Approved for Scotia Place - Calgary Wranglers
- Poturalski's Heroics Lift Cuda Past Firebirds in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Bruins Take Down Islanders, 5-3
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Gemel Smith to PTO
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins
- Bruins Have Islanders' Number
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins