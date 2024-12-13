Ads Have Wild Seeing Red
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals
Milwaukee, WI- Decked out in their red fauxback jerseys for the first time, the Admirals fired a season-high 43 shots on goal as they took a 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Friday night at Panther Arena.
The win was a bit of revenge for Milwaukee, who lost a pair of games last weekend to the Wild. The Ads picked up goals from Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows, Jack Livingstone, and Ozzy Wiesblatt, while Magnus Chrona stopped 23 shots to secure his sixth win of the season.
Iowa started the scoring when Travis Boyd collected an odd bounce off the end boards and slid the puck past Ads netminder Magnus Chrona at 7:40 of the opening period.
However, less than a minute later the Admirals would own a 2-1 advantage as Stastney and Bellows scored just 11 seconds apart.
Stastney, a Mequon native, started the scoring with his first of the season when he finished a two-on-one with Vinnie Hinostroza at the 8:17 mark. Bellows followed that up with shortly thereafter with a wicked snapper from the top of the left circle that beat Iowa goalie Dylan Ferguson high, glove side for his eighth of the season.
Playing his first game in nearly two weeks, Livingstone pushed the Milwaukee lead to two when his shot from the left point snuck through traffic and past a screened Ferguson for his third of the year with 3:08 remaining in the second period.
After Iowa pulled within one on Ryan O'Rourke goal, Ozzy Wiesblatt notched his fourth goal of the season off a wrister from the right face-off dot the beat Ferguson low, glove side with just 53 seconds to go in the second period to make the score 4-2.
The Admirals are off on Saturday before beginning a three-game roadtrip on Sunday afternoon in Rockford at 4 pm against the IceHogs. Milwaukee's next home game is Saturday, December 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.
