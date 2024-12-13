Iowa Drops 4-2 Road Decision to Milwaukee
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Iowa Wild fell by a 4-2 score to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday night. Travis Boyd and Ryan O'Rourke scored for Iowa in the loss.
The Wild opened the scoring 7:40 into the game. Liam Öhgren sent the puck to the right wing for Hunter Haight and Boyd slammed the rebound of Haight's shot past Magnus Chrona (23 saves).
Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead within a minute with a pair of goals from Spencer Stastney and Kieffer Bellows 11 seconds apart.
The Admirals outshot the Wild 16-10 in the opening 20 minutes.
Jake Livingstone beat Dylan Ferguson (39 saves) with a point shot through a screen at 16:52 of the second period to extend Milwaukee's advantage to 3-1.
O'Rourke pulled Iowa back within one with a point shot of his own with assists from Boyd and Öhgren 48 seconds later.
Ozzy Wiesblatt scored off the rush with 53 seconds remaining in the middle frame to restore the two-goal lead for Milwaukee ahead of the second intermission.
The Admirals outshot the Wild 32-19 through two periods.
Chrona stopped six Iowa shots in the third and Milwaukee outshot Iowa 43-25. The Wild went 0-for-3 with the man advantage and held the Admirals power play scoreless on four opportunities.
Iowa travels to BMO Center to play the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
