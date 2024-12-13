Blackhawks Recall Frank Nazar
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Frank Nazar from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed defenseman Alec Martinez (neck) on injured reserve retroactive to December 7.
Nazar, 20, currently leads all AHL rookies with 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games this season. Additionally, his 24 points share sixth among all AHL skaters, while his 11 goals share seventh among all league players. Nazar appeared in three games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring his first NHL goal in his NHL debut on April 14 vs. CAR.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Griffins Grounded by Eagles, 2-4 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Have Wild Seeing Red - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan's Three-Point Night Leads Colorado to 4-2 Win Over Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Outlast Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Amerks Roll To 7-4 Win Over Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Bears Complete Late Comeback for 2-1 OT Win Against Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Drops 4-2 Road Decision to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Shoot Down Stars 5-4 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Sens Can't Wrestle Points Away from Amerks on Teddy Bear Toss Night and Fall 7-4 - Belleville Senators
- Bruins Take Down Islanders, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Take Revenge Against The Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Marlies, 1 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Checkers Take Revenge With A 4-0 Shutout Over The Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Blanked by Charlotte, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Downed by Bears, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- First Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Jack Campbell Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Are Turning the Corner as Home-Heavy December Continues - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rangers Recall Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tickets Flying for Belleville Bulls Tribute Night Presented by Mackay Insurance, Under 150 Remaining - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Andre Lee - Ontario Reign
- Give Back this Holiday Season with the Abbotsford Canucks at Their 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Gemel Smith to PTO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Brendan Less to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Ertel Recalled from Idaho, Arcuri Reassigned to Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Checkers Assign Cooper Black to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Recall Frank Nazar - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 13 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #21 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Development Permit Approved for Scotia Place - Calgary Wranglers
- Poturalski's Heroics Lift Cuda Past Firebirds in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.