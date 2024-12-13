Griffins Grounded by Eagles, 2-4
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Colorado Eagles' Jean-Luc Foudy versus Grand Rapids Griffins' Austin Watson
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Colorado Eagles)
LOVELAND, Colo. -- In their third-ever trip to Colorado, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell 4-2 against the Eagles on Friday at Blue Arena.
Joe Snively secured his 200th professional point and Sheldon Dries scored on a power play, extending his goal streak to three (3-1-4). Rookie Nate Danielson earned two tallies (0-2-2) while goaltender Sebastian Cossa returned to the crease for Grand Rapids following his NHL debut, saving 21 shots to maintain a .922 save percentage and a 2.26 goals-against average.
Just 7:38 into the contest, the Eagles took the lead when a shot from T.J. Tynan deflected off a Griffins' defender and into the back of the net. With 5:24 left in the first frame, Snively tied the game, scoring his ninth goal of the year. A long pass from Danielson found Snively in the left circle who snapped it past the netminder.
Colorado jumped ahead at 10:40 in the second period, as Chase Bradley scored during a breakaway. Later, a pair of Griffins' penalties gave the Eagles a 5-on-3 advantage at 16:47. Grand Rapids killed off its first penalty, but Tynan cashed in on the power play for his second goal of the night, giving Colorado a 3-1 lead with 2:20 left in the second.
In the final frame, the Griffins drew a power play against the Eagles and pulled Cossa for a 6-on-4 advantage with 2:13 remaining. However, Colorado scored short-handedly on an empty net at 18:14 to push the lead to three. With a minute left to play, Grand Rapids remained on the advantage and Danielson fired a shot from the right circle. The puck deflected off the goaltender and Dries tapped in the rebound for the Griffins' second goal of the contest. Grand Rapids failed to cut further into the lead and fell 4-2.
Notes *Dries' team-high 10th goal marked his seventh point in the last six outings (4-3-7). *The Griffins have earned a power-play tally in six of their last eight games. *Grand Rapids is 0-3-0-0 all-time in Blue Arena.
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 - 2
Colorado 1 2 1 - 4
1st Period-1, Colorado, Tynan 1 (Bradley, Aamodt), 7:38. 2, Grand Rapids, Snively 9 (Danielson, Tuomisto), 14:36. Penalties-Olausson Col (high-sticking), 15:18.
2nd Period-3, Colorado, Bradley 6 (Foudy, Tynan), 10:40. 4, Colorado, Tynan 2 (Innala, Megna), 17:40 (PP). Penalties-Ahcan Col (goaltender interference), 3:26; Lagesson Gr (hooking), 6:06; Cossa Gr (tripping), 15:34; Danielson Gr (hooking), 16:47; Rosen Col (tripping), 18:21.
3rd Period-5, Colorado, Rosen 3 18:14 (SH EN). 6, Grand Rapids, Dries 10 (Danielson, Rafferty), 19:00 (PP). Penalties-Senden Col (roughing), 7:00; Söderblom Gr (cross-checking), 9:20; Felhaber Col (tripping), 17:47.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-4-9-21. Colorado 9-8-8-25.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 5; Colorado 1 / 4.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 9-5-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Colorado, Miner 6-4-2 (21 shots-19 saves).
A-5,089
Three Stars
1. COL Tynan (two goals, assist); 2. COL Bradley (goal, assist); 3. COL Wyatt Aamodt (assist)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 15-8-1-0 (31 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 14 at Colorado 9:05 p.m. EST
Colorado: 12-8-1-1 (26 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 14 vs. Grand Rapids 7:05 p.m. MST
