First Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins Past Islanders
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Four goals in the opening frame bolstered the Providence Bruins past the Bridgeport Islanders 5-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Patrick Brown and Mason Millman both recorded a goal and an assist, while Vinni Lettieri notched two primary assists. Georgii Merkulov tallied two assists as well.
How It Happened 1:37 into the game, Matthew Poitras chipped in a rebound above the crease, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Lettieri and Merkulov were credited with the assists. Frederic Brunet 's shot from the point was redirected by the stick of Brown before it bounced off Fabian Lysell in front of the blue paint, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 4:11 into the first period. Marc Gatcomb crashed the net for a rebound goal on a 2-on-1, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 9:59 remaining in the first period. Millman's slap shot from the left side boards snuck inside the near post, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 3:07 to play in the first frame. Mike Callahan was credited with an assist. Brown fired a wrist shot from the right circle that beat the goaltender on the near side for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 4-2 lead with 52 seconds left in the first period. Lettieri and Merkulov received assists. Brian Pinho gathered a rebound in the slot and fired a shot past the goaltender for a power play goal, cutting the Providence lead to 4-2 with 15:49 remaining in the second period. 1:04 into the third period, Max Jones converted on a cross-ice pass to the left post, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 5-2. John Farinacci and Millman received the assists. Alex Jefferies received a pass in the slot and fired a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, cutting the Providence lead to 5-3 with 6:38 to play in the third frame.
Stats Poitras has goals in five consecutive games and points in six straight. Brown notched his 200th career AHL point. The P-Bruins tied a season high four goals in a period. The last time it happened was the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 victory at Bridgeport. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 32 of 35 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots. The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5. The Providence Bruins improve to 13-10-2-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, December 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.
