Checkers Take Revenge With A 4-0 Shutout Over The Penguins
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA-Charlotte revisited the Penguins and flipped the script as Ken Appleby earned his second consecutive shutout, leading to a huge blowout road win.
HOW IT HAPPENED
-Rasmus Asplund opened the scoring early, just 15 seconds into the first period, then John Leonard tipped in a second goal, to lengthen the gap through the first 20 minutes.
-As the physicality between the two teams ramped up, Patrick Giles took the puck end to end sniping a shot and taking the 3-0 lead late in the second.
-Charlotte would solidify the tilt with a rebound goal by Ben Steeves as Appleby held the Penguins scoreless and earned a 29-save shutout.
NOTES
This was Appleby's second consecutive shutout, giving him 120 minutes of scoreless hockey ... Appleby now has three shutouts this season, tying him for the league lead ... The Checkers have recorded shutouts in three of their last five games ... The Checkers are now 2-1-0-0 against the Penguins this season ... Tonight was Charlotte's first regulation road win since Nov. 2 ... The Checkers have scored at least four goals in every meeting with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season ... Trevor Carrick has assists in back-to-back games ... Asplund recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season and has helpers in consecutive games ... Leonard has goals in back-to-back games ... Wilmer Skoog has four points in his last two games ... Riley Hughes has assists in back-to-back games - his first two AHL points ... Charlotte's 28 penalty minutes are the most by the team this season and the 54 total PIMs are the most this season as well ... Will Lockwood, MacKenzie Entwistle, Ryan McAllister, Justin Sourdif, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mike Benning and Mitch Vande Sompel were the extras for Charlotte
