Tynan's Three-Point Night Leads Colorado to 4-2 Win Over Griffins

December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward T.J. Tynan notched two goals and an assist, while fellow forward Chase Bradley added a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Friday. Defenseman Wyatt Aamodt collected a pair of helpers, while goaltender Trent Miner earned his sixth win of the season in net, stopping 19 of the 21 shots thrown his way.

Colorado would jump out to an early lead when Tynan spun and fired a shot from between the circles that would hop past goaltender Sebastian Cossa and into the back of the net. The goal was Tynan's first of the season and put the Eagles on top 1-0 at the 7:38 mark of the first period.

The Griffins would answer back when forward Joe Snively darted through the left-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:24 remaining in the opening frame. Colorado would go on to outshoot Grand Rapids 9-8 in the period and the two teams headed to the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

A 2-on-0 breakaway would see Bradley tuck the puck home from the top of the crease at the 10:40 mark of the second period, putting the Eagles back in the driver's seat, 2-1.

A power play later in the middle frame set up Tynan to steer home a cross-slot pass from the side of the net, extending Colorado's advantage to 3-1 with 2:20 remaining in the second stanza.

Still leading 3-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would tack on a shorthanded, empty netter late in the contest off the tape of defenseman Calle Rosen, pushing the lead to 4-1 at the 18:14 mark of the final frame.

The power play would set up Griffins forward Sheldon Dries to tap home a loose puck in the crease to trim the deficit to 4-2 with 1:00 left to play in the contest.

Colorado finished the night 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Cossa suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 24 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, December 14th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

