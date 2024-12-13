Tickets Flying for Belleville Bulls Tribute Night Presented by Mackay Insurance, Under 150 Remaining

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Bay of Quinte community is ready to pay tribute to the 1999 Ontario Hockey League Champion Belleville Bulls, and you can be a part of the celebration too, but you'll have to act fast! Less than 150 tickets remain for tomorrow's matchup with the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres). Click here to purchase tickets.

With the Belleville Bulls Tribute Game presented by Mackay Insurance happening tomorrow, the Belleville Sens have released photos of the uniforms the club will wear, mirroring those worn by the Bulls during their only OHL title run in 1999. Those jerseys will be auctioned off via DASH online auctions, with bidding beginning when gates open and running until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2024. Proceeds of the jersey auction and other fundraising during the event will support the Belleville Minor Hockey Association, which has kept the Bulls moniker and image alive in the city.

And if you can't make it tomorrow, the Senators are in action tonight at CAA Arena, also against the Americans, for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged tonight to bring a new or gently used stuffed toy and throw it on the ice when the Sens score their first goal. The toys will then be collected and donated to patients at the Shriners' Children's Hospital in Montreal and at Quinte Health hospitals locally. Tickets for tonight's game are available.

