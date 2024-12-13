Penguins Blanked by Charlotte, 4-0
December 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers by a 4-0 score on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-7-1-0) could not convert on five power plays throughout Friday's tilt. Charlotte goalie Ken Appleby made 29 saves for his second-straight shutout.
Charlotte opened the scoring just 15 seconds into the contest with an unassisted goal by Rasmus Asplund. John Leonard extended Charlotte's lead to two at 6:47 of the first frame.
The Penguins had three opportunities on the man advantage throughout the opening period, but were held at bay by the Checkers' penalty kill.
The Checkers opened the second on the man advantage, and then the Penguins took another penalty to give Charlotte's league-leading power play a 61-second five-on-three. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton clamped down to keep the deficit at two, but did not find a way to capitalize on the momentum.
Patrick Giles beat Joel Blomqvist through his five hole at 13:51 of the second period, increasing Charlotte's lead to three. A third-period power-play goal from Ben Steeves rounded out the scoring six minutes into the third.
Blomqvist recorded 27 saves on 31 shots faced in defeat.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 13, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The contest marks the Penguins' annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Penguins' first goal. All toys will be donated to children in need this holiday season through Operation Santa Claus. Puck drop for the Penguins and T-Birds is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
-penguins-
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Griffins Grounded by Eagles, 2-4 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Have Wild Seeing Red - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan's Three-Point Night Leads Colorado to 4-2 Win Over Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Outlast Stars in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Amerks Roll To 7-4 Win Over Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Bears Complete Late Comeback for 2-1 OT Win Against Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Drops 4-2 Road Decision to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Shoot Down Stars 5-4 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Sens Can't Wrestle Points Away from Amerks on Teddy Bear Toss Night and Fall 7-4 - Belleville Senators
- Bruins Take Down Islanders, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Take Revenge Against The Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Marlies, 1 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Checkers Take Revenge With A 4-0 Shutout Over The Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Blanked by Charlotte, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Downed by Bears, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- First Period Offense Bolsters P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Jack Campbell Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks Are Turning the Corner as Home-Heavy December Continues - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rangers Recall Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tickets Flying for Belleville Bulls Tribute Night Presented by Mackay Insurance, Under 150 Remaining - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Andre Lee - Ontario Reign
- Give Back this Holiday Season with the Abbotsford Canucks at Their 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Gemel Smith to PTO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Brendan Less to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Ertel Recalled from Idaho, Arcuri Reassigned to Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Checkers Assign Cooper Black to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Recall Frank Nazar - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 13 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #21 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Development Permit Approved for Scotia Place - Calgary Wranglers
- Poturalski's Heroics Lift Cuda Past Firebirds in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Blanked by Charlotte, 4-0
- Katchouk's Four Goals Lift Pens over Checkers, 6-4
- Penguins Sign Defenseman Chris Ortiz to PTO
- Penguins to Play Three Home Games this Week, Including Teddy Bear Toss
- Penguins Recall Defensemen Justin Lee and Mats Lindgren