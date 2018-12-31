Winter Is Coming to the Huntington Center

December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 21-6-3-0, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 3 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 27 vs. Brampton (7-4 Win)

December 29 at Kalamazoo (5-4 Win)

December 30 vs. Fort Wayne (3-2 OT Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 31 at Cincinnati at 6:05 p.m. (5:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 3 at Wheeling at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 4 vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 5 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, December 31 - Game at Cincinnati at 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, January 1 - No Practice

Wednesday, January 2 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, January 3 - Game at Wheeling at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, January 4 - Game vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 5 - Game vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 6 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

WALLEYE NOTES

Points in all three: Toledo posted wins in two of its three games this past week and were only a few minutes from a third win. The Walleye totaled 12 goals in their two wins and just a pair of goals in the 3-2 overtime loss to Fort Wayne Sunday night.

Home is where the people are: Two games last week at the Huntington Center and two more standing room only crowds. In total the pair of home games drew in 16,382 fans to downtown Toledo. For the season the Walleye are averaging over a sellout at 7,612 per game (sellout is 7,431). Only Fort Wayne at 7,801 is averaging more fans per game than the Walleye.

Offense wins: Toledo has a record this year of 19-0-1 when they score three goals or more in a game.

Going against the home division: The Walleye play the majority of their games inside the Central Division and they have performed well inside the division. Toledo is 13-4-3 against the Central teams so far this year while they have an 8-2-0 record against the rest of the league.

Busy time continues for Walleye: Toledo starts a four game week Monday night in Cincinnati. It is only the third game of the season for the Walleye and the Cyclones with the road team each winning the first two meetings. Thursday and Saturday, Toledo will take on the Wheeling with the first game in Wheeling before the Nailers come to Toledo Saturday. Toledo is 2-1-0 against Wheeling this year. Friday night the Kalamazoo will be in Toledo for the first time this year. The Walleye have won the first four games between the teams.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jordan Topping (3 goals - 2 assists = 5 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Kaden Fulcher (1-0-1, 3.44 GAA, .885 save %)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS and EVENTS

Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5 | Game of Thrones Weekend

Winter is coming to the Huntington Center when Toledo faces off against Kalamazoo as the Blackfish vs the Night's Watch, complete with specialty jerseys. The weekend will feature some of your favorite dragons, characters and battles. Get ready to find out who really holds the title of King of the North.

The Walleye take the ice both nights wearing specialty Blackfish-inspired jerseys with KZoo donning Night's Watch themed jerseys. Walleye game-worn jerseys will be auctioned following Saturday's game in a live auction. Proceeds will benefit Walleye Wishing Well and

Friday, January 18 - Monday, January 21 | CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend

The wait is almost over. Only 18 days till the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend, presented by ProMedica, comes to Toledo! Less than 1500 tickets remain for the All-Star Classic. Be part of this premiere event!

Friday, January 18 | All-Star Weekend Opening Night for FINatics

Saturday, January 19 | Winter Brewfest at Fifth Third Field - 70 breweries. 250 craft beers

Sunday, January 20 |Toledo Hockey and ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon at Seagate Centre | Toledo Walleye vs Fort Wayne Komets at Huntington Center

Monday, January 21 | CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and Skills Showcase

