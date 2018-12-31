Thunder Closes 2018 in Missouri vs. Mavericks

Independence, MO - The Wichita Thunder, proud affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, ring in the New Year tonight with another meeting in the Independence Cup Series against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Wichita begins a five-game road trip tonight after playing the last two at home. The Thunder opens 2019 with three games in four days against the Utah Grizzlies starting Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. Wichita will close the road trip in Allen on January 11th.

The Thunder lost yesterday afternoon to the Tulsa Oilers by the final of 5-2. Kansas City has dropped two-straight with their last loss coming on Saturday night against the Thunder, 3-2.

Wichita is tied for third place with Tulsa while the Mavericks are alone in fifth place with 34 points. Kansas City has played four less games than the Thunder and three less than the Oilers to this point in the season. Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule this week. In fact, the Thunder plays their next 18 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

Jared VanWormer leads the Mavericks with eight points against the Thunder (5g, 3a). Steven Iacobellis leads the Thunder with 10 points against the Mavericks (3g, 7a).

