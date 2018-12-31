Royals Acquire D Campbell Before Tussle with Wheeling

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday the team has acquired defenseman Sean Campbell from Atlanta for future considerations. Campbell is one of seven blue liners on the active roster and has skated in 20 games this season for the Gladiators (2 PIM).

While at St. Norbert College (NCAA DIII), he won a national championship during his senior season. The 25-year-old native began his professional career with Fort Wayne (2 GP) in 2017-18 after completing his collegiate career. Over four seasons with St. Norbert, the 6-foot-1, 195-lb. native of Holt, MI scored 15 goals and 49 points.

The Royals are at Wheeling Monday at 6:05 p.m. and coverage starts 15 minutes before puck drop on mixlr.com/readingroyals. Reading is home to face the Norfolk Admirals for the first time this season on Fri., Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m. The Royals are also home on Wed., Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack.

