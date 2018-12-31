Monarchs End 2018 on High Note with 3-2 Win over Mariners
December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs topped the Maine Mariners, 3-2, Monday night at SNHU Arena.
The Monarchs (14-15-1-1) scored two third-period goals to defeat the Mariners (18-12-0-1) by a score of 3-2.
After a scoreless first period, the Mariners got on the board at 9:01 of the second period, when Morgan Adams-Moisan scored his 8th goal of the season. After receiving a pass in the high slot, Adams-Moisan buried the puck over the blocker of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, bringing the score to 1-0.
The Monarchs answered at 19:38 of the second period when Danill Mariomanov scored his 4th goal of the season. Receiving the pass in the left circle, Mariomanov wristed a shot over the glove of Mariners goaltender Brandon Halverson, making the score, 1-1.
The Monarchs scored again at 7:49 of the third period when Cory Ward scored his 9th of the season, finding the puck in front of Halverson and lifting it over his glove to bring the score to 2-1.
The Monarchs increased their lead at 18:42 of the third period when David Kolomatis scored an empty net goal, his 5th of the season, making the score, 3-1.
The Mariners pulled within one at 19:22 of the third period, when Adams-Moisan scored his second of the game, after he gathered a rebound in front of the net and batted the puck past Williams, making the final score 3-2.
The Monarchs return to action Friday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Adirondack Thunder at the Cool Insuring Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
