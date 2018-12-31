Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo

Game 32 (Home Game 16)

Vs. Toledo Walleye (21-6-3-0, 45 pts)

Monday - 6:05pm ET

U.S. Bank Arena - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones look to close out 2018 on a high note when the welcome in the Toledo Walleye on Monday evening. Cincinnati is coming off a 5-2 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Saturday night, and sit one point up on the Walleye for first place in the ECHL's Central Division. Additionally, Cincinnati is one point back of the Florida Everblades for first place in the ECHL overall.

Saturday Night Recap: TheCincinnati Cyclones (21-6-2-2) collected a 5-2 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Saturday night, in their road finale of 2018. Forward Pascal Aquin led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Alex Wideman and Nate Mitton, along with defenseman Eric Knodel, tallied the goals for the Cyclones. Cincinnati outshot the Komets, 29-20, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 18 in the victory.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-6-2-2) suffered just their sixth regulation loss of the season on Friday night in a 5-2 loss to the Indy Fuel. Forward Alex Wideman and Jesse Schultz tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who see their 10-game point streak snapped. Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 32-23 on the evening, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 18 in the loss.

Last Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-5-2-2) collected a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory over the Allen Americans on Saturday night. Defenseman Tobie Bisson, along with forwards Myles Powell, Alex Wideman, and Vas Glotov lit the lamp for the Cyclones, who now have points in 10-straight games. Cincinnati was outshot, 51-49, with goaltender Jonas Johansson blocking 48 in the win.

Previewing Toledo: The Walleye enter Monday night one point back of the Cyclones for first place in the ECHL's Central Division, and are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Ft. Wayne Komets on Sunday night. Toledo has won six of their last eight games overall, and lead the ECHL with a 12-4-2-0 road record. Offensively, the Walleye are the League's top scoring team, averaging 3.90 goals per game. They are outscoring the opposition 117-95 on the season, including 34-27 in their last eight games. They are led offensively by forward Shane Berschbach , who has accounted for 14 goals and 25 assists through 29 games played this season. He is followed by forwards TJ Hensick (10g, 27a) and Greg Wolfe (10g, 7a) who round out the top three.

Inside the Series: Monday will be the third of nine meetings between Cincinnati and Toledo this season, with the Cyclones posting a 1-0-1-0 record in the first two. Monday's game will be a battle for first place on the Central Division, with Cincinnati holding a one point advantage over the Walleye.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati hosts the Ft. Wayne Komets on Friday night, in the seventh of 11 meetings on the year. Cincinnati took a 5-2 decision over Ft. Wayne on Saturday, and hold a 4-1-0-1 record in the first six games.

Johansson Returned to Cincinnati: Cincinnati Cyclones goaltender Jonas Johansson has been reassigned by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL). He was recalled following Friday's game against the Indy Fuel, however did not see any game action. He posted a 2-1-0-0 record along with a 2.97 GAA and an.891 SV% in three games with the Americans from December 5-15 A native of Galve, SWE, Johansson has a 10-4-1-1 record this season, along with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He has also pitched two shutouts. The second-year netminder led Cincinnati to a pair of wins during the week of November 12, recording a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage along with one shutout, earning ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for his efforts. Drafted by the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the third-year pro appeared in 27 games with Cincinnati last season, accounting for a 14-11-1-0 record along with a 3.13 GAA and a .909 SV%. He has also skated in 17 career games with the Americans where he has a record of 9-7-1-0.

We Must Protect This House: The Cyclones enter Monday evening with a perfect 12-0-2-1 regulation record at U.S. Bank Arena, and are outscoring teams, 63-30, on home ice. Forward Myles Powell is currently riding a seven-game home goal-scoring streak, accounting for nine tallies in that time.

Fanning the Flames: Despite forward Jesse Schultz seeing his goal-scoring streak snapped at six games and his point streak snapped at 10 games (6g, 6a) in Allen a couple of weeks ago, he picked up right where he left off with a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Indy Fuel, and added two more assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets. He leads the Cyclones with 32 points (9g, 22a), and has points in 13 of his last 15 games overall (8g, 11a).

Piling up the Points: The Cyclones saw their season-high seven-game winning streak snapped following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Allen Americans last Friday night, however they have points in 11 of the last 12 games (9-1-0-2) and wins in 14 of their last 19 games (14-3-0-2). Cincinnati has outscored the opposition, 44-29, in the last 12 games.

Defensively Offensive: The Cyclones defensive corps have been contributing to the Cyclones offensive success as of late, accounting for seven goals and 19 assists in the last 15 games. Tobie Bisson has a goal and six assists, while Eric Knodel has two goals and six assists in that time, and is currently tied for fourth in ECHL defenseman scoring with six goals and 16 assists. Additionally, Devante Stephens has added three goals and an assist while Arvin Atwal (1g, 4a), and Andrew DeBrincat, Anthony Florentino, and Mitch Jones(1a each) have also found the score sheet.

Leading the Way: The Cyclones currently lead the ECHL team defense (2.35 GA/GM) and are third in the League in offensive production (3.74G/GM). The Cyclones are outscoring teams, 116-73, and have allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of the last 15 games. The Cyclones outscoring their opponents 97-57 in the last 26 games, including 69-27 in their 19 wins.Closing out games have been a specialty for Cincinnati, as they have only allowed 15 goals in the third period, and are outscoring the opposition, 39-15, in the final 20 minutes of play. Additionally, the Cyclones are 16-1-0-1. when leading through two periods, and have given up more than three goals in regulation just four times this season.

The Puck Stops Here: Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser leads the ECHL with a 1.79 goals-against average along with a .936 save percentage, while posting an 11-2-1-0 record in the process. He has won seven of his last eight starts, and has allowed three or fewer goals in eight straight games.

Welcome Matt Thomas: The Cyclones enter the 2018-19 season with a new head coach. In early August, Cincinnati hired Matt Thomas as the team's new bench boss. He replaced Matt Macdonald who was named assistant coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins; American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. A native of Maple Ridge, BC, Thomas has extensive head coaching experience in the ECHL, spanning 11 seasons with the Atlantic Boardwalk Bullies, Fresno Falcons, and Stockton Thunder from 2002-2013. Thomas served two seasons as an assistant coach with Atlantic City, including helping the Boardwalk Bullies to a Kelly Cup Championship in 2003, before assuming the role of head coach and Director of Hockey Operations with the team prior to 2004-2005. He compiled a 42-22-8 mark in his lone season as Atlantic City's bench boss, and served as the head coach for the 2005 ECHL All-Star Game. He then moved on to Fresno prior to the 2005-06 campaign, leading the Falcons to a 43-15-14 mark along with a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Over the next two seasons in Fresno, Thomas compiled a 76-41-17 record, with trips to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on both occasions. He coached the Falcons during the first half of 2008-09, leading the team to an 18-10-2 mark before the team ceased operations midseason. Thomas was not out of work for long however, as he was named head coach of Stockton shortly after, and finished the year with a record of 22-16-3, and a trip to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Thomas went on to coach the Thunder for four more seasons, amassing a mark of 141-111-36, reaching the post season each year, including a trip to the 2013 Kelly Cup Finals. He enters the 2018-19 campaign as the ECHL's sixth-winningest coach with a career record of 342-225-80, just one win back of fifth place all time. He is also the all-time leader in playoff games coached with 97, and ranks third with 49 playoff wins.

