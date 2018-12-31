Oilers Top Thunder on Sunday Afternoon
December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - Wichita closed out its home portion of the 2018 schedule on Sunday afternoon, losing 5-2 to the Tulsa Oilers at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Eric Roy and Jesse Gabrielle scored for the Thunder in the losing effort.
After a scoreless first period, the two teams combined for four goals in the second. Roy got things started at 1:11 of the second with a wrist shot from the blue line that got tipped through the air and got past Devin Williams. At 3:17, Roman Ammirato tied it at one with an assist to Jared Thomas. Alex Globke scored his first of two at 7:09 after finding a rebound and put it past Stuart Skinner to make it 2-1. Gabrielle tied the game at two as he found a rebound during a net-mouth scramble and recorded his sixth of the year.
In the third, Globke put home the game-winner at 2:17. Adam Pleskach recorded his 16th of the season at 6:55 to make it 4-2. Ryan Tesink ended the scoring at 18:24 as he found an empty net and made it 5-2.
Gabrielle finished with a goal and an assist. Cuddemi added two helpers. MacMillan also added an assist.
The Thunder travels to Kansas City tomorrow night to close out 2018 starting at 7:05 p.m.
