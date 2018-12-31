Oilers Win Third Straight Entering the New Year

ALLEN, TX - A big night from the Tulsa Oilers (16-11-6) second line paved the way towards a 3-1 win over the Allen Americans (8-26-2) on New Year's Eve at the Allen Event Center. The Oilers have won three straight games heading into 2019.

The Oilers controlled the play for most of the first period, thanks in part to four power plays in the frame. Tulsa outshot Allen 13-6, but Americans goaltender C.J. Motte was outstanding, stopping all of them. Allen took a 1-0 lead when Joel Chouinard fired a shot that deflected off of an Oiler and changed directions on Devin Williams during an Americans power play.

Jared Thomas tied the game for Tulsa when Roman Ammirato found him cutting into the slot early in the second period, as Thomas shot the puck past Motte's blocker. The Oilers jumped into the lead when Charlie Sampair raced into the Allen zone on the right wing and snapped a wrist shot into the net from the circle. Thomas, Ammirato and Sampair factored into both goals.

The Americans peppered Williams with 12 shots in the third period, but the Oilers' goaltender was terrific in preserving Tulsa's lead, finishing with 22 saves in his third straight win. Ammirato found Thomas on a late breakaway and the latter scored his second of the game to make it 3-1 in the final minutes, giving both players three points in the contest.

Tulsa kicks off the 2019 part of its schedule Friday in Tulsa on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center in a rematch with the Americans at 7:05pm. The Oilers then welcome the Idaho Steelheads Saturday at 7:05pm and Sunday at 4:05pm to wrap up the weekend.

