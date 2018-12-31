Stingrays Weekly Report - December 31

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays will be well rested when they return to the ice Friday night to battle the Worcester Railers after playing just one game last week. Friday's matchup will be the first time Worcester has ever visited the North Charleston Coliseum and the second-ever battle between the clubs after the Railers began play in the ECHL last season. SC was in Worcester last year for a 4-1 win on Feb. 9. The Rays are in a tie with the Jacksonville Icemen for second place in the South Division, with each team amassing a record of 18-13-1-0 in 32 games. South Carolina registered a power play goal in their lone contest last week against Norfolk and have now converted on the man-advantage in 10 straight contests. The success has moved them into 6th in the league's power play rankings at 19.7%. South Carolina's home power play conversion rate is still No. 1 in the ECHL at 26.3%.

After the home contest against Worcester on Friday, the Stingrays hit the road to face Orlando at the Amway Center on Saturday and Sunday to complete a three-in-three weekend. South Carolina is 3-2-0 against Orlando this season, and 3-1-0 in games played at the Amway Center.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 18-13-1-0

LAST WEEK: 0-1-0-0

FRIDAY: NORFOLK ADMIRALS 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Kelly Klima's breakaway goal with 33 seconds to play gave the Norfolk Admirals a 4-3 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Christian Horn had a goal and an assist in the game against his former team, while Patrick Gaul earned two assists and Vinny Muto scored his first goal as a member of the Stingrays.

THIS WEEK

Friday, January 4 - vs. Worcester Railers, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, January 5 - at Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m. (Amway Center)

Sunday, January 6 - at Orlando Solar Bears, 1:30 p.m. (Amway Center)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 15 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 21 - Jonathan Charbonneau

Points: 35 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-8 - Joey Leach*

Penalty Minutes: 53 - Joey Leach*

Shots On Goal: 126 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 8 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.65 - Gordon Defiel

Save Percentage: 0.908 - Gordon Defiel

*Currently in the AHL

CHERNIWCHAN'S POINT STREAK REACHES 9 GAMES

Forward Andrew Cherniwchan has scored a point in 10 straight games dating back to Dec. 7 and has been on the scoresheet in 12 of his last 13 contests overall. His current point streak is tied for the third-longest active run in the ECHL and his total of 35 points on the season ranks 5th in the league. The Hinton, Alberta native has also scored in four straight games away from home and is fourth in the ECHL with 126 overall shots on net this year. The Northern Michigan University alum has established new ECHL career-highs in points (35) and goals (15).

HORN HELPING OUT THE OFFENSE

Forward Christian Horn had a goal and an assist Friday to increase his season-long point total to 16. It was his third multi-point game in his last six contests. The St. Lawrence University graduate is in his third professional season and first with South Carolina.

MUTO GETS HIS FIRST AS A STINGRAY

Defender Vinny Muto scored his first goal as a member of the Stingrays Friday night, his second-career ECHL tally in 57 games. The blueliner joined SC last month and has a total of four points (1g, 3a) in 14 games with a +3 rating.

FINDING A WAY

South Carolina has a record of 11-4-1 in one-goal games this season, picking up plenty of valuable points in tight games. With more than half of the team's victories coming by just one goal, the club has gained plenty of experience in close contests.

The Stingrays are back on home ice to begin 2019 when they battle the Worcester Railers at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

