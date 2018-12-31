Thunder End 2018 with 3-0 Blanking of Growlers

GLENS FALLS, NY - Dylan Walchuk potted a pair of goals and Alex Sakellaropoulos turned aside every shot he faced as the Adirondack Thunder extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-0 blanking of the Newfoundland Growlers in front of a sold-out Cool Insuring Arena.

Sakellaropoulos only saw the rubber disc fired at him 19 times, but he had no trouble turning each one of them away. The 24-year-old's biggest challenge came in the second period with Newfoundland on the man advantage, but a trio of saves and the roar of 4,808 fans later, and Sakellaropoulos escaped his biggest jam of the night.

Walchuk picked up a pair of goals, his second and third tallies of the season, and now has four points in three games played for the Thunder. The University of Calgary product kicked off the game's scoring at 7:10 of the first period. Kevin Lough fed Jakob Reichert at the blueline and the 6-foot-5 forward slapped a pass across the ice. Walchuk collected off the boards and ripped a slap-shot top shelf past the blocker of Michael Garteig.

Jake Linhart doubled the Thunder lead off a redirection with the Thunder on a 5-on-3 advantage. Linhart fed John Edwardh at the bottom of the right faceoff circle then repositioned himself in front of the net. Edwardh fed Shane Conacher at the center point where he blasted a one-timer towards the net. Linhart got the stick in front of Garteig and deflected it in for a 2-0 Adirondack advantage.

Walchuk iced the game with an empty-netter for the 3-0 Thunder victory.

The 4,808 fans were the most at Cool Insuring Arena this season and the second sellout for the Thunder.

Adirondack hits the ice again this weekend for a pair of games. The Manchester Monarchs come to town Friday night before the Thunder play their first non-North Division game against the Norfolk Admirals Saturday evening. For the latest Thunder news, visit ECHLThunder.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat @ECHLThunder.

