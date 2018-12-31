Americans Close 2018 against Tulsa

December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, will close the 2018 portion of the schedule tonight at 6:05 pm against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Americans are coming off a 4-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon in Salt Lake City. Allen split with the Grizzlies on the two-game trip to earn their first win against Utah this season.

Tulsa is coming off a 5-2 win in Wichita on Sunday afternoon. The Oilers are currently third in the Mountain Division, two points behind second place Utah and just three points behind first place Idaho. Tulsa is 2-6-2-0 in their last ten games.

The Americans will be without Rookie Defenseman Alex Breton for the foreseeable future after he was signed to a player tryout contract today by Belleville of the American Hockey League. Breton had 23 points is 33 games this season for Allen.

The Americans and the Oilers have played four times this season, with Tulsa winning three of the four matchups. The only Allen victory was a CJ Motte 2-0 win on November 17th.

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday, January 2nd vs. KC Mavs

Time: 6:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

