ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Allen's Thrower fined, suspended

Allen's Josh Thrower has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #408, Allen at Utah, on Dec. 29.

Thrower is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized infraction for an illegal check to the head at 10:58 of the second period.

Thrower missed Allen's game at Utah on Dec. 30.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Allen's Makowski fined

Allen's David Makowski has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #408, Allen at Utah, on Dec. 29.

Makowski is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized infraction for high sticking at 6:43 of the second period.

Jacksonville's Hunt fined

Jacksonville's Garet Hunt has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #419, Jacksonville at Orlando, on Dec. 29.

Hunt is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 10:55 of the first period.

Greenville's Howe fined, suspended

Greenville's Travis Howe has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #417, Florida at Greenville, on Dec. 29.

Howe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 0:06 of the first period.

Howe will miss Greenville's game at Orlando on Jan. 2, and further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department on Thursday.

Idaho, Rapid City discipline

The following fines and suspensions are resulting from ECHL Game #409, Idaho at Rapid City, on Dec. 29.

Idaho's Mitch Moroz has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his mulitple game misconducts at 2:56 of the third period.

Moroz will miss Idaho's games at Rapid City (Dec. 31), at Tulsa (Jan. 5 and Jan. 6) and vs. Toledo (Jan. 9 and Jan. 11).

Rapid City's Garrett Klotz has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount. Klotz is suspended two games for receiving his third aggressor game misconduct of the season and two games for his game misconduct for aggressor at 2:56 of the third period.

Klotz will miss Rapid City's games vs. Idaho (Dec. 31), at Kansas City (Jan. 4 and Jan. 5) and at Tulsa (Jan. 8).

Rapid City's Cedric Montminy has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 2:56 of the third period.

Montminy will miss Rapid City's games vs. Idaho (Dec. 31), at Kansas City (Jan. 4 and Jan.5), at Tulsa (Jan. 8), vs. Tulsa (Jan. 11 and Jan. 12) and vs. Florida (Jan. 16 and Jan. 18).

