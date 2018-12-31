Nailers End 2018 with Fifth Straight Home Win

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers closed out 2018 in style on Monday night, earning their 15th New Year's Eve victory in team history. Four different players lit the lamp in support of John Muse, who blanked the Reading Royals on 28 shots. One of the goal scorers was Troy Josephs, who returned from the AHL with his 13th marker of the year.

The Nailers recorded the lone goal of the first period, capitalizing on a two-man advantage. Wheeling worked the puck around the zone perfectly, with Zac Lynch teeing up Alex Rauter for a one-timer from the top of the right circle. Rauter's drive beat goaltender Callum Booth along the ice.

More chances went the way of the Nailers in the middle frame, as they added to their lead. Less than three minutes in, Mike Fazio had his shot kicked away, but Cedric Lacroix drove in hard to bang in the rebound. With 6:53 remaining in the stanza, Wheeling connected on the power play. Renars Krastenbergs fed Zac Lynch for a center point one-timer, which was stopped, but Troy Josephs was waiting for the rebound on the doorstep, which he potted, extending his ECHL point streak to five games.

Reading gave a helping hand to the Nailers on their final goal of the night, as Jack Riley sent the puck into his own net. The tally was credited to Yushiroh Hirano, as Wheeling put the finishing touches on 2018 with the 4-0 win.

John Muse was perfect against his former team, blocking all 28 shots he faced in the victory. The shutout was the 15th of his professional career. Callum Booth made 27 saves on 30 shots for the Royals.

The Nailers will play at home again on Thursday at 7:05 against the Toledo Walleye.

