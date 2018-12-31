Cyclones Ring in the New Year with Big Win

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (22-6-2-2) picked up a 4-1 win over the Toledo Walleye on Monday evening at U.S. Bank Arena. Defenseman Eric Knodel along with forwards Myles Powell, Pascal Aquin, and Alex Wideman scored the goals for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati jumped out to a 1-0 lead 6:09 into the first when forward Jesse Schultz slid a pass to Knodel at the blue line, and he hammered a shot in past Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle to put the Cyclones up, early. Toledo responded roughly nine minutes later when Greg Wolfe lit the lamp to even the game, 1-1, heading into the first intermission.

The 1-1 tie held up through the second, and in the third, Powell put Cincinnati back on top when he took a pass from Schultz and turned a shot on goal that was kicked out by Nagle, but Powell buried his own rebound to put the 'Clones up, 2-1, 9:28 into the third.

Cincinnati received an insurance goal at the 13:16 mark of the period while shorthanded, as Aquin skated down the left side and took a slapshot that trickled in to put the Cyclones up, 3-1. 2018 was capped off with less than a minute to go when Wideman buried an empty netter from his own end to seal Cincinnati's 4-1 win.

The Cyclones outshot Toledo, 41-23 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 22 in the win. Cincinnati continues their four-game homestand on Friday night against the Ft. Wayne Komets. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm.

