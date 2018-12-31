Defensemen MacLeod, McKernan Rejoin Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced Monday that defenseman John MacLeod has been reassigned to the South Carolina Stingrays. In addition, defender Kevin McKernan was released from his professional tryout agreement. Neither player saw game action while the Bears played two games during their stay in Hershey.

MacLeod, 22, is under contract with Hershey for his rookie season after playing four collegiate years at Boston University. In 21 games with South Carolina, the Dracut, Mass. native has four points on a goal and three assists with a +2 rating. MacLeod appeared in 119 career games with the Terriers from 2014-18, scoring 22 points (5 goals, 17 assists).

McKernan has played in all 32 Stingrays contests this season, posting 17 points on four goals and 13 assists while leading the team with a +8 rating. The rookie blueliner from Millbury, Mass., finished last season with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets after completing his senior year at Quinnipiac University and suited up for nine regular season games as well as eight playoff contests in the Komets' Kelly Cup Playoffs run.

While attending Quinnipiac, McKernan played in 138 games over four seasons and scored 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists).

