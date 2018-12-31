Cederholm Recalled by Manitoba
December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced that Jacob Cederholm has been recalled by Manitoba.
Cederholm, 20, skated in seven games for the Moose this season. In 17 outings for the Icemen, the 6-foot-4, 187-pound shutdown defenseman had a plus-nine rating and four assists. The Helsingborg, Sweden product was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Jacksonville embarks on it's farthest road trip of the season when they head to Newfoundland to face the Growlers on January 4. The two-game set will be the second and third games of a season-long 11-game road trip. They return home on January 26 against Florida.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2018
- Winter Is Coming to the Huntington Center - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Weekly - December 31, 2018 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Close 2018 against Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Weekly: Red Hot Mariners Start 2019 at Home - Maine Mariners
- Cederholm Recalled by Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, December 31 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Closes 2018 in Missouri vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Continue Homestand vs Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day: K-Wings Wrap up 2018 with Nye Showdown with Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defensemen MacLeod, McKernan Rejoin Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 31 - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Day: Royals Face Rival Wheeling on New Year's Eve - Reading Royals
- Oilers Top Thunder on Sunday Afternoon - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville IceMen Stories
- Cederholm Recalled by Manitoba
- Last Minute Goal Leads Bears Past IceMen 3-2
- Maclise Returns to Jacksonville
- IceMen Winter Carnival Sunday
- IceMen Shutout Bears in 5-0 Rout