Cederholm Recalled by Manitoba

December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced that Jacob Cederholm has been recalled by Manitoba.

Cederholm, 20, skated in seven games for the Moose this season. In 17 outings for the Icemen, the 6-foot-4, 187-pound shutdown defenseman had a plus-nine rating and four assists. The Helsingborg, Sweden product was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Jacksonville embarks on it's farthest road trip of the season when they head to Newfoundland to face the Growlers on January 4. The two-game set will be the second and third games of a season-long 11-game road trip. They return home on January 26 against Florida.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.