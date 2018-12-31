Growlers Shutout on New Year's Eve
December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers closed out 2018 with a chippy 3-0 loss to the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York.
The Thunder scored on their first shot of the first period, albeit 7:10 into the frame, off the stick of Dylan Walchuk. The Goal would end up being the Game Winner as the Growlers could not battle past Thunder Goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos who made 19 stops for the shutout victory.
Penalty's would be the major factor of the New Year's Eve tilt as the Growlers collected a total of 48 minutes included 2 misconducts, one by James Melindy for fighting and the other by Emerson Clarke who had to be shuffled off the ice by both of the game's linesmen with just a minute and a half left in the third period.
The Thunder would add a powerplay tally from Jake Linehard and an empty netter by Dylan Walchuk to cap off the victory.
Quick Hits
This is just the second time the Growlers were shutout.
The three stars were 3 - J. Linehart (REA), 2 - D. Walchuk (REA) and 1 - A. Sakellaropoulos (REA).
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers are back at Mile One Centre for a six-game homestand starting on Friday January 4th versus the Jacksonville Icemen. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 and online at www.mileonecentre.com.
