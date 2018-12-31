Gladiators Announce Multiple Transactions

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that they have traded forward Bo Brauer to the Worchester Railers to complete the Nick Bligh trade, and sent defenseman Sean Campbell to the Reading Royals for cash considerations. In addition, the team has signed forward Joe Widmar. Goalie Colton Phinney has also been suspended by the team and removed from the active roster.

Brauer, 23, played five games for the Gladiators after appearing in five contests for the South Carolina Stingrays at the start of the season. The Edina, MN native notched 13 points (8g, 5a) in 64 career NCAA games for the University of Notre Dame.

Campbell, 25, skated in 20 games for the Gladiators to start his first full season in professional hockey. The East Lansing, MI native amassed 49 points (15g, 34a) in 113 collegiate games for St. Norbert College where he won the 2017-18 NCAA D111 National Championship his senior season.

Widmar, 23, earned one assist in three games for the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL this season. The second-year pro scored 22 points (4g, 18a) in 15 games for the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen at the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign. Last year, the Northbrook, IL native registered 40 points (11g, 29a) in 36 games for Peoria. The 6-foot, 203-pound forward saw time in the ECHL last year for Fort Wayne and Greenville and posted six assists in 20 games.

