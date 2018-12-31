Royals Denied at Wheeling, 4-0

December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals tried 28 shots, but Wheeling Nailers netminder John Muse stopped them all for his 15th career shutout and a 4-0 victory Monday at Wesbanco Arena. The Royals finished December with an 8-2-1-0 record.

Despite doubling the Nailers in shots, 10-5, in the first period, the Royals fell behind by one in the opening 20. Wheeling struck twice on the power play (2-for-7), scoring once in the first (Alex Rauter) and another in the second (Troy Josephs). Reading was 0-for-4 on the man up.

Callum Booth allowed three goals on 30 shots.

The Royals have earned at least a point in seven of their last eight games against the Nailers (5-1-2-0). Reading's next game is Fri., Jan. 4 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825.

Rauter scored the game's first goal on a 5-on-3 advantage at 6:10 of the first. After Wheeling won the 5-on-3 face-off, Michael Phillips passed it to Zac Lynch at the top of the left circle. Lynch fed to the top of the right dot for a one-timed slap shot from Rauter.

At 2:15 of the second, Cedric Lacroix jammed a rebound at the top of the crease through, assisted by Mike Fazio and Mark Petaccio. Fazio's left-circle shot hit Booth, but was left free for the goal. With 6:53 to go on the second and on the power play, Josephs ticked in another rebound, this time off a deep-slot slap shot from Lynch.

Wheeling potted an empty-net goal courtesy of Yushiroh Hirano in the final minute.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.