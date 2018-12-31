Royals Denied at Wheeling, 4-0
December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals tried 28 shots, but Wheeling Nailers netminder John Muse stopped them all for his 15th career shutout and a 4-0 victory Monday at Wesbanco Arena. The Royals finished December with an 8-2-1-0 record.
Despite doubling the Nailers in shots, 10-5, in the first period, the Royals fell behind by one in the opening 20. Wheeling struck twice on the power play (2-for-7), scoring once in the first (Alex Rauter) and another in the second (Troy Josephs). Reading was 0-for-4 on the man up.
Callum Booth allowed three goals on 30 shots.
The Royals have earned at least a point in seven of their last eight games against the Nailers (5-1-2-0). Reading's next game is Fri., Jan. 4 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available by calling 610-898-7825.
Rauter scored the game's first goal on a 5-on-3 advantage at 6:10 of the first. After Wheeling won the 5-on-3 face-off, Michael Phillips passed it to Zac Lynch at the top of the left circle. Lynch fed to the top of the right dot for a one-timed slap shot from Rauter.
At 2:15 of the second, Cedric Lacroix jammed a rebound at the top of the crease through, assisted by Mike Fazio and Mark Petaccio. Fazio's left-circle shot hit Booth, but was left free for the goal. With 6:53 to go on the second and on the power play, Josephs ticked in another rebound, this time off a deep-slot slap shot from Lynch.
Wheeling potted an empty-net goal courtesy of Yushiroh Hirano in the final minute.
