K-Wings End 2018 on Sour Note, Fall 6-2

KALAMAZOO, MI- A four goal second period propels Indy past Kalamazoo on New Year's Eve

Reid Gardiner notched two points in the first period extending his career high point streak to 12 games. The forward has tallied 21 points (10g, 11a) during that 12 game stretch.

Chris Collins would get New Year's Eve off on the right foot just 2:03 into the contest, scoring from an impossible angle after receiving a dump off pass from Gardiner. After Indy would tie things up at 1-1, the two would team up for another K-Wings goal. As a Kalamazoo penalty came to close, Collins would find Gardiner who scored on the breakaway giving the K-Wings a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

In the middle frame four goals would be scored, all coming off sticks belonging to Indy. Josh Shalla tied things up at 1:40 of the second period on the power-play and the Fuel never looked back. Ryan and Matt Rupert, along with Avery Peterson would tally goals for the Fuel in the second giving them a 5-2 lead going to the final frame.

Trailing by three to start the third, the K-Wings were unable to get another puck past Matt Tomkins as the netminder stopped all ten shots he faced in the third. Matt Rupert would pick up his second of the afternoon late in the period to give the Fuel a 6-2 victory over Kalamazoo.

Jake Hildebrand stopped 25 of 31 shots in the loss, while Matt Tomkins stopped 33 of 35 en route to the victory. Kalamazoo finished the afternoon unsuccessful on the man advantage in three attempts, while the Fuel finished the night two-for-eight.

The K-Wings begin the 2019 calendar year with a trip to Huntington Center Friday night to take on the Walleye with puck drop set for 7:15.

