ECHL Transactions - December 31

December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 31, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Jared Ross, F

Kalamazoo:

Dave Desander, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dylan Walchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Joe Widmar, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Bo Brauer, F traded to Worcester

Delete Sean Campbell, D traded to Reading

Delete Colton Phinney, G suspended by team, removed from active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Marnell, F placed on reserve

Delete Charlie McAninch, G released as EBUG [12/30]

Fort Wayne:

Delete Ryan Siiro, F placed on reserve

Add Eric Levine, G returned from loan to Cleveland [12/30]

Delete Luke Richardson, G released as EBUG [12/30]

Greenville:

Add Jon Jutzi, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Owens, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Delete Johno May, F loaned to San Diego

Indy:

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Labelle, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Cam Maclise, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D recalled by Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Add Keegan Asmundson, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Add Brandon Lubin, D added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Add Kyle Thomas, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on reserve

Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Jared VanWormer, F loaned to Milwaukee

Maine:

Add Vince Pedrie, D assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Zach Tolkinen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Vince Pedrie, D placed on reserve

Delete Scott Savage, D loaned to Milwaukee

Manchester:

Add Cole Kehler, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Tony Cameranesi, F returned from loan to Utica

Add Justin Agosta, D activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Jenys, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Tirone, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Newfoundland:

Add Derian Plouffe, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve

Delete Michael Bitzer, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Tyler Bird, F activated from reserve

Delete Bo Pieper, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Kevin McKernan, D returned from loan to Hershey

Add John MacLeod, D assigned by Hershey

Delete Jeff Jakaitis, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Jake Marchment, F returned from loan to San Diego

Delete Joe Cannata, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Julien Nantel, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Johnny Austin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Wichita:

Add Cam Reid, F activated from reserve

Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve

Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Colin Larkin, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/30]

Delete Cam Reid, F placed on reserve [12/30]

Worcester:

Add Bo Brauer, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

