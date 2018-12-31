ECHL Transactions - December 31
December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 31, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Jared Ross, F
Kalamazoo:
Dave Desander, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dylan Walchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Joe Widmar, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Bo Brauer, F traded to Worcester
Delete Sean Campbell, D traded to Reading
Delete Colton Phinney, G suspended by team, removed from active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Marnell, F placed on reserve
Delete Charlie McAninch, G released as EBUG [12/30]
Fort Wayne:
Delete Ryan Siiro, F placed on reserve
Add Eric Levine, G returned from loan to Cleveland [12/30]
Delete Luke Richardson, G released as EBUG [12/30]
Greenville:
Add Jon Jutzi, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Owens, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Delete Johno May, F loaned to San Diego
Indy:
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Labelle, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Cam Maclise, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D recalled by Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Add Keegan Asmundson, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Add Brandon Lubin, D added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Add Kyle Thomas, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on reserve
Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Jared VanWormer, F loaned to Milwaukee
Maine:
Add Vince Pedrie, D assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Zach Tolkinen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Vince Pedrie, D placed on reserve
Delete Scott Savage, D loaned to Milwaukee
Manchester:
Add Cole Kehler, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Tony Cameranesi, F returned from loan to Utica
Add Justin Agosta, D activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Jenys, F placed on reserve
Delete Danny Tirone, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve
Delete Michael Bitzer, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Tyler Bird, F activated from reserve
Delete Bo Pieper, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Kevin McKernan, D returned from loan to Hershey
Add John MacLeod, D assigned by Hershey
Delete Jeff Jakaitis, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Jake Marchment, F returned from loan to San Diego
Delete Joe Cannata, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Julien Nantel, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Johnny Austin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Wichita:
Add Cam Reid, F activated from reserve
Add Eric Freschi, F activated from reserve
Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Colin Larkin, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/30]
Delete Cam Reid, F placed on reserve [12/30]
Worcester:
Add Bo Brauer, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
