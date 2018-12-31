Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 31

December 31, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa beats Kansas City Friday and Wichita Sunday leading into New Year's Eve match-up with Allen at the Allen Event Center.

OVERALL RECORD: 15-11-6

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0

RESULTS

Thursday, Dec. 27 - Wichita 1, Tulsa 0, (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The Tulsa Oilers returned from Christmas Break to face-off against the Wichita Thunder and the two teams were locked in a goaltender's duel all night. Tulsa goalie Devin Williams stopped 27 of 28 shots, but Stuart Skinner turned away all 31 Oilers' attempts to lead Wichita. The Thunder broke a scoreless deadlock 4:45 into the final stanza, when Ralph Cuddemi scored on the power play. It was the latest first goal in any Oilers game so far this season, and just the second time Tulsa had been shutout.

Friday, Dec. 28 - Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> An 11-game losing skid came to an end Friday, when the Oilers broke through against the Kansas City Mavericks 5-2. Alex Globke scored a power play goal in the first period, while Ryan Tesink and Charlie Sampair added markers in the second for Tulsa. The Oilers led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play and 3-2 after 40. Sampair picked up his second of the game, an insurance goal with 5:18 left in regulation to put the game out of reach, and Adam Pleskach added an empty net tally. Devin Williams stopped 23 of 25 in his seventh win of the season.

Sunday, Dec. 30 - Tulsa 5, Wichita 2 (INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KS) |

>> Tulsa won its second straight game Sunday with a 5-2 triumph over the Wichita Thunder in Kansas. After a scoreless first period, the teams traded two goals apiece in the middle stanza, with the Oilers goals coming from Roman Ammirato and Alex Globke. Tied 2-2 entering the third period, Globke scored his second of the game early in the frame and Adam Pleskach added an insurance goal, before Ryan Tesink buried an empty net goal against his old team to cap the scoring. The Oilers opened up a 5-2 advantage in the StoneWolf Casino Cup season series against the Thunder and pulled back into third place in the competitive Mountain Division.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Monday, Dec. 31 - Tulsa AT Allen, 6:05pm - Allen Event Center (Allen, TX)

Friday, Jan. 4 - Allen vs Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Saturday, Jan. 5 - Idaho vs Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Jan. 6 - Idaho vs Tulsa, 4:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

ON THE MOVE

- 12/30 - Evan Fitzpatrick (G) recalled by St. Louis (NHL) from San Antonio (AHL)

- 12/27 - Jared Thomas (F) loaned to Tulsa by San Antonio (AHL)

- 12/26 - Evan Fitzpatrick (G) reassigned by St. Louis (NHL) to San Antonio (AHL)

- 12/26 - Devin Williams (G) returned to Tulsa from loan to San Antonio (AHL)

FAST FACTS

- Alex Globke has three goals in his first three games with Tulsa, including a power play goal and a game-winner.

- Adam Pleskach has 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists) in his last 6 games.

- Ryan Tesink leads Tulsa with 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists) in December.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa snapped an 11-game December skid with back-to-back 5-2 wins over Kansas City and Wichita.

- The Oilers have outshot their opponent in 27 of 32 games.

- Tulsa is 15-7-4 against Mountain Division opponents.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 32 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 16 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 18 - Ryan Tesink

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Scott Moldenhauer*, Adam Pleskach

PIMS: 64 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Adam Pleskach, Kyle Rhodes

SH GOALS: 1 - Peter Sivak, Jared Thomas**

GW GOALS: 3 - Steven Kaunisto

SHOTS: 141 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 8 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.58 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .901 - Devin Williams

*Recalled to San Diego (AHL)

**Recalled to St. Louis (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 16/129 (12.4%) - 25th in the ECHL

Last Week - 1/7 (14.3%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 93/113 (82.3%) - 17th in the ECHL

Last Week - 3/5 (60.0%)

LAST DROPS

Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick, who had been reassigned to the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage Wednesday, earned his first National Hockey League call-up to the St. Louis Blues Sunday. The 20-year-old rookie becomes the first Oilers alum in the ECHL era to get called up to the NHL... Adam Pleskach passed Michel Beausoleil into fourth all-time with his 288th point in an Oilers uniform Sunday... Tulsa is 13-1-4 with Jared Thomas in the lineup this season, picking up wins Friday and Sunday since he was loaned back to the Oilers from San Antonio. He picked up assists in both games and now has 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 18 ECHL games this season.

