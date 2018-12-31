Grizzlies Continue Homestand vs Wichita

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies continue their 5 game homestand this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday against the Wichita Thunder.

The Grizzlies split a 2 game weekend series against the Allen Americans. Utah shutout Allen 3-0 on December 29th as Joe Cannata stopped all 28 shots to post his 3rd consecutive shutout against Allen this season. JT Henke scored 2 goals for the 4th consecutive game. Julien Nantel had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. Nantel scored a goal in both games last weekend, giving him 4 goals in 7 games this season.

Due to travel and weather issues with the Allen Americans getting to the Salt Lake Valley, the December 28th game was rescheduled for December 30th at noon. In that game, Allen won 4-2 as Allen goaltender CJ Motte stopped 31 of 33 shots. Julien Nantel and Austin Carroll each scored a goal for Utah. It was Carroll's first game back with the Grizzlies after a 7 game stint with the AHL's Manitoba Moose. It was the first time in 6 games that JT Henke didn't score a goal but Henke did get 1 assist.

Utah comes into the week in 2nd place in the Mountain division with 38 standings points and are just 1 point behind the Idaho Steelheads for first. The Grizzlies opponent this week, the Wichita Thunder are tied for 3rd place in the division with the Tulsa Oilers. Wichita is 5-3-0-2 in their last 10 games. Utah got a 3 game road sweep of the Thunder on Nov. 4, 7, 9.

Season Series vs Wichita

November 4th - Utah won 4-3 in OT. Caleb Herbert GWG in OT. Cole Ully and Jake Marchment 2 assists each. Austin Carroll and Tim McGauley each had 1 goal. Herbert had 2 goals.

November 7th - Utah won 5-4. Jake Marchment had 2 goals, including the GWG with 1:55 left in the third period.

November 8th - Utah won 6-3. Cole Ully and Matt Berry each had 2 goals.

Roster Moves Last Week:

Forward Austin Carroll returned to the Grizzlies lineup after having played in 7 games for the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. Carroll had a goal for Utah on December 30th in the 4-2 loss. Carroll has 7 goals and 10 assists in 21 games for Utah this season. Defenseman Josh Anderson was assigned to Utah from Colorado last Thursday and had 1 assist in 2 games for Utah last week vs Allen. Forward Jake Marchment was loaned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls. Forward Caleb Herbert was assigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Defenseman Nolan De Jong was assigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-1 vs Allen last week.

Grizzlies won 3-0 on December 29th and lost 4-2 on December 30th to the Allen Americans.

Overall record: 17-8-3-1

Home record: 10-4-1

Road record: 7-4-2-1

This Week's Games: (Utah is home vs Eichita Jan 2, 4, 5).

Goals per game: 3.45 (7th best in the 27 team league).

Goals against per game: 2.69 (4th best in the league).

Games This Week

January 2nd - Wichita Thunder at Utah Grizzlies. 7 pm. ESPN 700.

January 4th - Wichita Thunder at Utah Grizzlies. 7 pm. Classic Country 1370/ 104.3 FM/HD2.

January 5th - Wichita Thunder at Utah Grizzlies. 7 pm. ESPN 700

Grizzlies notes: JT Henke has 9 goals in his last 6 games. Joe Cannata leads the league with 4 shutouts. Julien Nantel has 4 goals in his last 5 games.

- Utah has scored first in 18 of 29 games this year.

- Grizzlies goaltenders lead the league with 5 shutouts on the year.

- Utah is 5th on the penalty kill at 86 percent. The Grizzlies are also 10th on the power play at 19.0 percent.

Upcoming Promotions

January 2nd vs Wichita Thunder - Wendy's Wednesday (tickets staring at $10 with voucher from Wendy's)

January 4th vs Wichita Thunder - AFCU Friday. Knock Your Socks off Presented by Ford (Sock drive. Bring new and unused socks to the game).

January 5th vs Wichita Thunder - Ladies Night.

January 19th vs Tulsa Oilers - Guns N Hoses Night (Specialty Jerseys). Guns N Hoses Charity games start at 12:30.

