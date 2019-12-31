Wings Winning Streak Snapped by Fuel on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - A first period lead disappeared during a second period letdown, as the Kalamazoo Wings (12-15-3-0) saw their five-game winning streak snapped in a 6-2 loss to the Indy Fuel (15-15-1-0) on New Year's Eve at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo grabbed the game's first lead 9:18 into the opening period when Zach Diamantoni tapped in a perfect centering feed from Luke Sandler. Goaltender Jake Kielly stopped all 14 Indy shots in the frame, as the K-Wings carried their one-goal lead into the locker room after 20 minutes.

That's when things turned. The Fuel rallied back with three goals in the middle stanza and rode that momentum through to the finish. Derian Plouffe tied the game at 1-1 on a one-timer from low in the left circle, a goal which was confirmed upon video review. Alex Rauter then added a pair of goals 1:42 apart late in the period to give Indy a 3-1 lead after two.

Alex Krushelnyski scored his first of two third period goals 18 seconds in to make it 4-1 on a shot that caromed off the end boards and out to him on the opposite post. Kalamazoo closed the gap briefly when Garret Ross scored three seconds into a power play to make it 4-2. The goal was his first since the K-Wings acquired him from Jacksonville this month.

Dylan McLaughlin answered just 1:35 later with a breakaway goal, followed by a second tally from Krushelnyski in the waning minutes of the game.

The K-Wings begin the 2020 calendar year this weekend with two games on the road against Central Division opponents. Kalamazoo travels to Toledo Friday for a 7:15 p.m. matchup with the Walleye at Huntington Center. The K-Wings then travel Fort Wayne Saturday for a 7:35 p.m. tilt against the Komets. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or on ECHL TV online, with pregame coverage starting 20 minutes prior to puck drop.

--

Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.