Grizzlies Complete 3-Game Sweep
December 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored 3 goals in 51 seconds from 3:42 into the third period to 4:33 of the third to turn a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 Utah Grizzlies victory as they sweep the Tulsa Oilers in a 3 game series at Maverik Center.
Tulsa scored first at Robby Jackson skated into the slot and fired one past Martin Ouellette to make it a 1-0 game 3:53 into the first. Tulsa led 1-0 after 1 period, having outshot Utah 14 to 8 for the frame. Utah outshot Tulsa 28 to 15 in the final 2 periods, scoring 4 unanswered goals in the process.
Yuri Terao scored a power play goal 8:49 into the second period on a pass from Mitch Maxwell. Utah went 2 for 6 on the power play, while the penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4.
It was a 1-1 game early in the third when Tim Mcgauley scored a power play goal 3:42 in. It was McGauley's 12th of the season. He ended the month with 10 goals and 15 assists and was a +22.
41 seconds later Josh Anderson made it a 3-1 game. It was his first of the season with Utah as he had 1 goal with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Anderson has 2 career ECHL goals, both of them coming against Tulsa. 10 seconds later Peter Tischke added some insurance for his 2nd of the season.
Utah finished the month of December with a 9-1-2 record. They have standings points in 12 of their last 13 games. Utah is now in 3rd place in the Mountain division with 39 points, only 2 behind Idaho for 2nd place.
Grizzlies begin the new decade with a key 3 game weekend series against the Rapid City Rush. Next game is on Friday, January 3rd at 7:00 pm. It's Knock Your Socks Off presented by Ford. It's a sock drive. Fans are encouraged to bring new and packaged socks to throw on the ice after the Grizzlies first goal.
3 Stars.
1. Martin Ouellette (Utah) - 28 of 29 saves.
2. Josh Anderson (Utah) - 1 goal, +1.
3. Yuri Terao (Utah) - 1 goal, +1. 6 shots.
Utah Grizzlies react after a goal against the Tulsa Oilers
Utah Grizzlies react celebrate a goal against the Tulsa Oilers
