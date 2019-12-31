Parsons Takes Home Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week Honors

PRINCETON, N.J. - Tyler Parsons of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 26-29.

Parsons went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .973 save percentage in two appearances last week.

The 22-year-old made 34 saves in a 3-2 win at Cincinnati onâFriday and turned aside all 38 shots in a 4-0 victory at Indy on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Calgary Flames, Parsons is 6-2-0 in nine appearances with the Mavericks this season with a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923.

A native of Chesterfield, Michigan, Parsons has appeared in 37 career ECHL games with Kansas City going 18-14-2 with two shutouts, a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. In 27 career American Hockey League appearances with Stockton, Parsons is 10-12-1 with a 3.85 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Parsons saw action in 116 career games with London of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 75-25-8 with eight shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.

