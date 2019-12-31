Cyclones Close Book on 2019 with Home Win

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-8-4-0) closed out 2019 with a 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, earning their 20thwin of the season in the process. Defenseman Frank Hora , along with forwards Ben Johnson and Mason Mitchell netted the goals for Cincinnati.

After Greenville took a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes on a power play goal from forward Mason Baptista , Cincinnati tied the game back up 6:51 into the second when a point shot from defenseman Frank Hora found its way into the back of the net to pull the 'Clones level, 1-1.

Cincinnati took the lead roughly seven minutes later when forward Jesse Schultz threw a shot on goal that was poked in by Johnson to give the Cyclones a 2-1 advantage through 40 minutes.

Greenville tied the game 3:28 into the third when defenseman Adam Larkin found the back of the net to pull the Swamp Rabbits even, 2-2.

The Cyclones regained the lead just past the midway part of the period when forward Pascal Aquin sent a breakaway feed up the ice to Mitchell who skated in a scored with a defender draped on him to put the 'Clones back up, 3-2.

Greenville continued to pressure and received a few more quality chances as the period wound down, including several while on a late-period power play, however the Cyclones defense held firm and preserved the 3-2 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Swamp Rabbits, 36-25 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 23 in the win. The Cyclones head to Indy on Thursday to kick off the new year against the Fuel, with the face-off slated for 7:05pm ET.

