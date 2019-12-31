Growlers Win Twelve Straight Games at Mile One Centre

Extra time was required, but the Newfoundland Growlers scored three unanswered goals to extend their home winning streak to 12 games and end 2019 on a high note in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Worcester Railers Tuesday afternoon at Mile One Centre.

Marcus Power got the Growlers on the board first for the second straight night as he whacked a loose puck home behind Evan Buitenhuis for a powerplay tally to put the Growlers up 1-0 with 5:58 remaining in the first period. Power's tally was the only offense in a period where the Growlers outshot the Railers 14-5.

The Railers got on the board when Dante Salituro tied the game up at the 5:29 mark of the second period after taking a cross-ice pass from Jordan Samuels-Thomas and beating a sprawling Angus Redmond, and Drew Callin gave the visitors the lead just 15 seconds later for a 2-1 score after 40 minutes of play.

Drew Callin fired his second of the game past Redmond at 4:14 of the third period to give the Railers a 3-1 lead, but Justin Brazeau responded just under two minutes later as he re-directed a Scott Pooley pass in the back of the Railers net cutting the deficit to just one.

Colt Conrad tied the game with 5:51 remaining in the third period after pouncing on a big rebound and firing it behind Buitenhuis for a 3-3 score and sending the game to overtime.

Zach O'Brien played the role of hero just 24 seconds into overtime as he cut through the middle of the ice and beat both Worcester defencemen before sliding it five-hole on Buitenhuis for a 4-3 final score.

Quick Hits

Marcus Power has goals in three straight games

Scott Pooley extended his point streak to 14 games

The three stars were 3 - E. Buitenhuis (WOR), 2 - A. Luchuk (NFL) and 1 - Z. O'Brien (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their homestand Friday night as they welcome the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils to Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online at mileonecentre.com.

Worcester Railers (10-19-2-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (22-10-0-0)

Tuesday, December 31st - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st NFL 14:02 M. Power (15) B. Ferguson, G. Estephan PP V 3 4 37 61 H 3 9 10 22 29

1 - 1 2 2nd WOR 5:30 D. Salituro (8) J. Samuels-Thomas V 10 13 15 37 61 H 6 12 27 29 39

2 - 1 3 2nd WOR 5:45 D. Callin (4) B. Brauer, I. Chukarov V 9 13 15 51 72 H 4 13 21 27 29

3 - 1 4 3rd WOR 4:14 D. Callin (5) B. Brauer V 9 13 15 61 72 H 3 8 13 26 27

3 - 2 5 3rd NFL 6:24 J. Brazeau (12) S. Pooley, A. Luchuk PP V 3 4 26 37 H 6 12 17 26 39

3 - 3 6 3rd NFL 14:09 C. Conrad (4) S. Pooley, G. Johnston V 3 4 9 51 72 H 3 8 12 17 39

3 - 4 7 OT NFL 0:24 Z. O'Brien (8) B. Ferguson, G. Johnston V 13 19 26 H 3 10 22

